Redmi note 12 price in Pakistan and features

Redmi A1+ will soon be available in Pakistan for less than 20,000 rupees
Xiaomi's Redmi A1 series will be available in Pakistan. It will debut...
The Redmi Note 12 is Xiaomi’s most recent Redmi Note model, this month, the company will begin selling smartphones.
A new midrange device will be added to Xiaomi’s Note line with the Redmi Note 12.
This phone’s power and performance are increased by the Snapdragon 778G SoC Chipset and 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor.
The Adreno 642L GPU is found in the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 handset.
The huge screen will be 6.67 inches long and will have a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 38,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|MIU1 13
|Dimensions
|165.9 x 76.2 x 8 mm
|Weight
|188 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, White, Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM4375 Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 619
|Display
|Technology
|Samsung AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Extra Features
|20Hz, 1200 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 4/6/8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 48 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps)
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/4
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + GPS (L1), GLONASS (G1), BDS (B1), GALILEO (E1)
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP53, dust and splash resistant, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, 100% in 60 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.