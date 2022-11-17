Advertisement
Redmi note 12 price in Pakistan and features

Redmi note 12 price in Pakistan and features

  • Redmi note 12 price in Pakistan and specifications.

The Redmi Note 12 is Xiaomi’s most recent Redmi Note model, this month, the company will begin selling smartphones.

A new midrange device will be added to Xiaomi’s Note line with the Redmi Note 12.

This phone’s power and performance are increased by the Snapdragon 778G SoC Chipset and 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor.

The Adreno 642L GPU is found in the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 handset.

The huge screen will be 6.67 inches long and will have a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 38,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 specification

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIMIU1 13
Dimensions165.9 x 76.2 x 8 mm
Weight188 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, White, Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetQualcomm SM4375 Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 619
DisplayTechnologySamsung AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features20Hz, 1200 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 4/6/8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardNo
CameraMainDual Camera: 48 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps)
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/4
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + GPS (L1), GLONASS (G1), BDS (B1), GALILEO (E1)
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP53, dust and splash resistant, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 100% in 60 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+
Redmi A1+ will soon be available in Pakistan for less than 20,000 rupees
Redmi A1+ will soon be available in Pakistan for less than 20,000 rupees

Xiaomi's Redmi A1 series will be available in Pakistan. It will debut...

