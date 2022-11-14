Redmi Note 12 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Xiaomi Poco C40 price in Pakistan & Features
The Redmi Note 12 is the newest Redmi Note from Xiaomi. The company will begin selling smartphones this month.
The Redmi Note 12 will be a new midrange device added to Xiaomi’s Note series.
This phone has a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor and Snapdragon 778G SoC Chipset, which increase its power and speed.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 phone has an Adreno 642L GPU.
The large screen will be 6.67 inches and have a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 38,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|MIU1 13
|Dimensions
|165.9 x 76.2 x 8 mm
|Weight
|188 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, White, Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM4375 Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 619
|Display
|Technology
|Samsung AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Extra Features
|20Hz, 1200 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 4/6/8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 48 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps)
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/4
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + GPS (L1), GLONASS (G1), BDS (B1), GALILEO (E1)
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP53, dust and splash resistant, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, 100% in 60 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+
