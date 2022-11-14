Redmi Note 12 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

The Redmi Note 12 is the newest Redmi Note from Xiaomi. The company will begin selling smartphones this month.

The Redmi Note 12 will be a new midrange device added to Xiaomi’s Note series.

This phone has a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor and Snapdragon 778G SoC Chipset, which increase its power and speed.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 phone has an Adreno 642L GPU.

The large screen will be 6.67 inches and have a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 38,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 specification

Build OS Android 12 OS UI MIU1 13 Dimensions 165.9 x 76.2 x 8 mm Weight 188 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, White, Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Qualcomm SM4375 Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 (6 nm) GPU Adreno 619 Display Technology Samsung AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Extra Features 20Hz, 1200 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 4/6/8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card No Camera Main Dual Camera: 48 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/4 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + GPS (L1), GLONASS (G1), BDS (B1), GALILEO (E1) Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Infrared Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP53, dust and splash resistant, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 100% in 60 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+

