Redmi Note 8 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specifications

  • Redmi Note 8 Pro Price in Pakistan and features.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, which is robust and required for operation. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro offers more than adequate storage space thanks to its CPU, 6 GB of RAM, and 64 GB of internal storage.

A dedicated slot on the Xiaomi Redmi Note allows for memory expansion of up to 256 GB. Your storage issue will be resolved as a result of the storage. Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 Pro has a quadruple rear camera setup on its back.

The 64 megapixel sensor, the newest addition to the camera section, serves as the squad’s primary sensor. The 6.53-inch IPS display screen on the Xiaomi Note 8 Pro has a full HD Plus resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels.

Redmi Note 8 Pro Price in Pakistan

Redmi Note 8 Pro Price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-

Redmi Note 8 Pro Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIMIUI 10
Dimensions161.3 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm
Weight199 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Red, Blue, White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G90T (12nm)
GPUMali-G76MC4
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.53 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~395 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses SIM 2 slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.7″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4″, + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, (dedicated macro camera) + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, depth sensor, Dual LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120fps, (gyro-EIS))
Front20 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio with recording
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W (Quick Charge 4+)

Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News


Download The BOL News App


End of Article
