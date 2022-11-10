Redmi Note 8 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications

Vivo Y51s Price in Pakistan and Features
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro relies on the MediaTek Helio G90T chipset in order to provide good performance. It can easily provide high-speed operations.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro has more than sufficient room for storage thanks to its central processing unit (CPU), its 6 gigabytes of RAM,, and its 64 gigabytes of internal storage.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro has a dedicated expansion slot that allows it to store up to 128 gigabytes of data.Because of that, storage is no longer a concern.
Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 Pro boasts a quadruple rear camera configuration on its back. The main sensor is a 64-megapixel one, which is the newest component of the camera department.
The screen on the Xiaomi Note 8 Pro is an IPS panel with a size of 6.53 inches and a resolution of 1080 by 2340 pixels, which is full HD Plus.
The Redmi Note 8 Pro from Xiaomi comes with a 4500 mAh Li-Po non-removable battery.
Redmi Note 8 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|MIUI 10
|Dimensions
|161.3 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm
|Weight
|199 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Red, Blue, White
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G90T (12nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G76MC4
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.53 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses SIM 2 slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.7″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4″, + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, (dedicated macro camera) + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, depth sensor, Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, (gyro-EIS))
|Front
|20 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio with recording
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 18W (Quick Charge 4+)
