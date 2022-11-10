Advertisement
Redmi Note 8 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications

Redmi Note 8 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications

Articles
Redmi Note 8 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications

Redmi Note 8 Pro

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro relies on the MediaTek Helio G90T chipset in order to provide good performance. It can easily provide high-speed operations.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro has more than sufficient room for storage thanks to its central processing unit (CPU), its 6 gigabytes of RAM,, and its 64 gigabytes of internal storage.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro has a dedicated expansion slot that allows it to store up to 128 gigabytes of data.Because of that, storage is no longer a concern.

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 Pro boasts a quadruple rear camera configuration on its back. The main sensor is a 64-megapixel one, which is the newest component of the camera department.

Vivo Y51s Price in Pakistan and Features
Vivo Y51s Price in Pakistan and Features

Vivo Y51s Price in Pakistan and specifications. Vivo Y51s is currently available...

The screen on the Xiaomi Note 8 Pro is an IPS panel with a size of 6.53 inches and a resolution of 1080 by 2340 pixels, which is full HD Plus.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro from Xiaomi comes with a 4500 mAh Li-Po non-removable battery.

Redmi Note 8 Pro price in Pakistan

Redmi Note 8 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-

Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIMIUI 10
Dimensions161.3 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm
Weight199 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Red, Blue, White
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G90T (12nm)
GPUMali-G76MC4
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.53 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~395 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses SIM 2 slot)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.7″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4″, + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, (dedicated macro camera) + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, depth sensor, Dual LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120fps, (gyro-EIS))
Front20 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio with recording
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W (Quick Charge 4+)
