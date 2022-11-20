Redmi Note 8 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications

Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus price in Pakistan & features
The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery. It has a...
The MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, which is reliable and essential for operation, drives the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro. It has 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro provides more than enough storage capacity.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note has a dedicated slot that supports memory extension up to 256 GB. The storage will result in the resolution of your storage problem. The Redmi Note 8 Pro from Xiaomi boasts a quadruple rear camera system.
The squad’s main sensor is the 64 megapixel sensor, the most recent update to the camera area. The Xiaomi Note 8 Pro’s 6.53-inch IPS display screen sports a full HD Plus resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels.
Redmi Note 8 Pro Price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|MIUI 10
|Dimensions
|161.3 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm
|Weight
|199 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Red, Blue, White
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G90T (12nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G76MC4
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.53 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses SIM 2 slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.7″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4″, + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, (dedicated macro camera) + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, depth sensor, Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, (gyro-EIS))
|Front
|20 MP, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio with recording
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 18W (Quick Charge 4+)
