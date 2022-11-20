Advertisement
Redmi Note 8 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications

Redmi Note 8 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications

  • Redmi Note 8 Pro price in Pakistan and features.

The MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, which is reliable and essential for operation, drives the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro. It has 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro provides more than enough storage capacity.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note has a dedicated slot that supports memory extension up to 256 GB. The storage will result in the resolution of your storage problem. The Redmi Note 8 Pro from Xiaomi boasts a quadruple rear camera system.

The squad’s main sensor is the 64 megapixel sensor, the most recent update to the camera area. The Xiaomi Note 8 Pro’s 6.53-inch IPS display screen sports a full HD Plus resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels.

Redmi Note 8 Pro Price in Pakistan

Redmi Note 8 Pro Price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-

Redmi Note 8 Pro Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIMIUI 10
Dimensions161.3 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm
Weight199 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Red, Blue, White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G90T (12nm)
GPUMali-G76MC4
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.53 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~395 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses SIM 2 slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.7″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4″, + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, (dedicated macro camera) + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, depth sensor, Dual LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, (gyro-EIS))
Front20 MP, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio with recording
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W (Quick Charge 4+)

