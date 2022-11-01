Samsung a03s Price in Pakistan and Features

Samsung a03s Price in Pakistan and specifications.

Samsung is showcasing the brand-new Galaxy A03s, which has a name that ends with “4GB.” The device’s processor is powered by the MediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 chipset, which is mid-range.

A PowerVR GE8320 GPU and an Octa-Core processor running at 2.35 GHz are featured in the Samsung Galaxy A03s 4GB.

Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy A03s has a 6.5-inch PLS TFT capacitive touchscreen, Full HD 720 x 1600 pixel resolution, multitouch, and other capabilities.

Samsung a03s Price in Pakistan

Samsung a03s Price in Pakistan is Rs. 22,499/-

Samsung a03s Specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI One UI 3.1 Dimensions 164.2 x 75.9 x 9.1 mm Weight 196 g SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Blue, White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset MediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology PLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen , 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, f/2.2, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB microUSB NFC No Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + plastic back, plastic frame, Photo/video editor , Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 7.8W

Advertisement

Also Read Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan with FHD Plus resolution The Samsung Galaxy A30 comes in a variety of colours, including red...