Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Samsung a03s Price in Pakistan and Features

Samsung a03s Price in Pakistan and Features

Articles
Advertisement
Samsung a03s Price in Pakistan and Features

Samsung a03s Price in Pakistan and Features

Advertisement
  • Samsung a03s Price in Pakistan and specifications.

Samsung is showcasing the brand-new Galaxy A03s, which has a name that ends with “4GB.” The device’s processor is powered by the MediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 chipset, which is mid-range.

A PowerVR GE8320 GPU and an Octa-Core processor running at 2.35 GHz are featured in the Samsung Galaxy A03s 4GB.

Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy A03s has a 6.5-inch PLS TFT capacitive touchscreen, Full HD 720 x 1600 pixel resolution, multitouch, and other capabilities.

Samsung a03s Price in Pakistan

Samsung a03s Price in Pakistan is Rs. 22,499/-

Samsung a03s Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIOne UI 3.1
Dimensions164.2 x 75.9 x 9.1 mm
Weight196 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue, White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyPLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.2, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB
NFCNo
DataGPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + plastic back, plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 7.8W
Advertisement

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan with FHD Plus resolution
Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan with FHD Plus resolution

The Samsung Galaxy A30 comes in a variety of colours, including red...

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story