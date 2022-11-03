Samsung Galaxy A03 Core Price in Pakistan & special features

Advertisement
Samsung released the Galaxy A03 Core with reasonable price in Pakistan, is now available to consumers. The Samsung Galaxy A03 Core runs on Android 11 (Go edition) and includes a 28nm-based Unisoc SC9863A chipset.

The 6.5-inch PLS TFT display has a resolution of 720 by 1600, and the device’s 5000 mAh battery ensures that it will last for more than a day of heavy use.

The optics on the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core include an 8MP primary camera and a 5MP front-facing camera.

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core Price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A03 price in Pakistan is 17,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core specs

NETWORK
TechnologyGSM / HSPA / LTE
2G BandsGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only)
3G BandsHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G Bands1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41
5G BandsN/A
SpeedHSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps, LTE
BODY
Dimensions164.2 x 75.9 x 9.1 mm (6.46 x 2.99 x 0.36 in)
Weight211 g (7.44 oz)
BuildPlastic back, plastic frame
SimSingle SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
DISPLAY
TypePLS TFT
Size6.5 inches, 102.0 cm2 (~81.8% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density)
ProtectionN/A
PLATFORM
OSAndroid 11 (Go edition)
ChipsetUnisoc SC9863A (28nm)
CPUOcta-core (4×1.6 GHz Cortex-A55 & 4×1.2 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPUIMG8322
MEMORY
Card slotmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal32GB/2GB RAM
CAMERA
Primary8 MP, f/2.0, AF
FeaturesLED flash
Video[email protected]
Secondary5 MP, f/2.2
SOUND
LoudspeakerYes
3.5mm jackYes
COMMS
WLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth4.2, A2DP
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS
NFCNo
RadioUnspecified
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
FEATURES
SensorsAccelerometer, proximity
BATTERY
TypeLi-Ion 5000 mAh, non-removable

