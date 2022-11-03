Samsung Galaxy A03 Core Price in Pakistan & special features

The Samsung Galaxy A03 Core runs on Android 11 (Go edition).

Samsung released the Galaxy A03 Core with reasonable price in Pakistan, is now available to consumers. The Samsung Galaxy A03 Core runs on Android 11 (Go edition) and includes a 28nm-based Unisoc SC9863A chipset.

The 6.5-inch PLS TFT display has a resolution of 720 by 1600, and the device’s 5000 mAh battery ensures that it will last for more than a day of heavy use.

The optics on the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core include an 8MP primary camera and a 5MP front-facing camera.

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core Price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A03 price in Pakistan is 17,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core specs

NETWORK

Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G Bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only) 3G Bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Bands 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41 5G Bands N/A Speed HSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps, LTE

BODY Dimensions 164.2 x 75.9 x 9.1 mm (6.46 x 2.99 x 0.36 in) Weight 211 g (7.44 oz) Build Plastic back, plastic frame Sim Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) DISPLAY Type PLS TFT Size 6.5 inches, 102.0 cm2 (~81.8% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density) Protection N/A PLATFORM OS Android 11 (Go edition) Chipset Unisoc SC9863A (28nm) CPU Octa-core (4×1.6 GHz Cortex-A55 & 4×1.2 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU IMG8322 MEMORY Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 32GB/2GB RAM CAMERA Primary 8 MP, f/2.0, AF Features LED flash Video [email protected] Secondary 5 MP, f/2.2 SOUND Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 4.2, A2DP GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS NFC No Radio Unspecified USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, proximity BATTERY Type Li-Ion 5000 mAh, non-removable

