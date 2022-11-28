Samsung Galaxy A10 price in Pakistan and features

Samsung Galaxy S22 ultra price in Pakistan and features
Samsung Galaxy A10 is currently available in the market, the under-display fingerprint scanner on the Samsung Galaxy A10 is a noteworthy innovation. The Samsung Galaxy A10’s chassis reportedly features a redesigned CPU to make room for this new mechanism.
Samsung’s next Galaxy A10 is anticipated to be powered by the Exynos 7885 processor, which was a top-tier chipset at the time.
With the Samsung A10’s limitless power, you may easily and rapidly do all of your tasks. The 2 GB of RAM on the Samsung Galaxy A10 matches its powerful processor.
The Samsung Galaxy A10 comes with 32 GB of internal storage, but you can increase that to 512 GB by using a unique SD card slot. The 6.2-inch IPS LCD screen on this phone has the best display at the moment.
Samsung Galaxy A10 price in Pakistan is between Rs. 13,999 – 19,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|Dimensions
|155.6 x 75 x 7.94mm
|Weight
|168 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Blue, Gray, Red
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 1.6 GHz + 6 x 1.35 GHz)
|Chipset
|Exynos 7884 Octa
|GPU
|Mali-G71 MP2
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.2 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 Pixels (~271 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|13 MP, autofocus, LED flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, LED Flash
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSBv2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 3400 mAh
