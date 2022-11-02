Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Samsung Galaxy A10 price in Pakistan and specifications
Samsung Galaxy A10 price in Pakistan and specifications

Samsung Galaxy A10 price in Pakistan and specifications

Articles
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A10 price in Pakistan and specifications

Samsung Galaxy A10

Advertisement
  • It is also stated that the Samsung Galaxy A10’s chassis has a new chipset to accommodate this new mechanism.
  • The Samsung Galaxy A10’s RAM is 2 GB, like its high-end processor.
  • This phone’s IPS LCD 6.2-inch display is the greatest in all respects.
Advertisement

Samsung launched the Galaxy A10 with an IPS LCD panel like in the old days before other phones in the series.

The Samsung Galaxy A10’s under-display fingerprint scanner is a huge deal for this brand because they’ve been working on it for a long time. It is also stated that the Samsung Galaxy A10’s chassis has a new chipset to accommodate this new mechanism.

To activate this new Galaxy A10 by Samsung, the Exynos 7885 chipset, a flagship standard chipset at the time, is expected to be used.

Samsung A10 has endless power to do all your duties at your fingertips. The Samsung Galaxy A10’s RAM is 2 GB, like its high-end processor.

Also Read

Oppo a76 Price in Pakistan and Features
Oppo a76 Price in Pakistan and Features

Oppo a76 Price in Pakistan and specifications. Oppo a76 is now available...

The Samsung Galaxy A10 is available with 32 GB of internal storage and a dedicated SD card slot to extend its capacity to 512 GB. This phone’s IPS LCD 6.2-inch display is the greatest in all respects.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A10 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A10 price in Pakistan is between Rs. 13,999 – 19,999.

Samsung Galaxy A10 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
Dimensions155.6 x 75 x 7.94mm
Weight168 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlue, Gray, Red
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 1.6 GHz + 6 x 1.35 GHz)
ChipsetExynos 7884 Octa
GPUMali-G71 MP2
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.2 Inches
Resolution720 x 1520 Pixels (~271 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CAMERAMain13 MP, autofocus, LED flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front5 MP, LED Flash
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSBv2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 3400 mAh

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Oppo A96 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A96 price in Pakistan & specifications
Apple iPhone 12 Pro price in Pakistan and features
Apple iPhone 12 Pro price in Pakistan and features
Samsung Galaxy a51 price in Pakistan and specifications
Samsung Galaxy a51 price in Pakistan and specifications
iPhone 12 price in Pakistan & specs
iPhone 12 price in Pakistan & specs
iPhone 11 Pro Max price in Pakistan & features
iPhone 11 Pro Max price in Pakistan & features
iPhone 8 Plus price in Pakistan & specifications
iPhone 8 Plus price in Pakistan & specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story