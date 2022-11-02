Samsung Galaxy A10 price in Pakistan and specifications

Oppo a76 Price in Pakistan and Features
Oppo a76 Price in Pakistan and specifications. Oppo a76 is now available...
Samsung launched the Galaxy A10 with an IPS LCD panel like in the old days before other phones in the series.
The Samsung Galaxy A10’s under-display fingerprint scanner is a huge deal for this brand because they’ve been working on it for a long time. It is also stated that the Samsung Galaxy A10’s chassis has a new chipset to accommodate this new mechanism.
To activate this new Galaxy A10 by Samsung, the Exynos 7885 chipset, a flagship standard chipset at the time, is expected to be used.
Samsung A10 has endless power to do all your duties at your fingertips. The Samsung Galaxy A10’s RAM is 2 GB, like its high-end processor.
The Samsung Galaxy A10 is available with 32 GB of internal storage and a dedicated SD card slot to extend its capacity to 512 GB. This phone’s IPS LCD 6.2-inch display is the greatest in all respects.
Samsung Galaxy A10 price in Pakistan is between Rs. 13,999 – 19,999.
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|Dimensions
|155.6 x 75 x 7.94mm
|Weight
|168 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Blue, Gray, Red
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 1.6 GHz + 6 x 1.35 GHz)
|Chipset
|Exynos 7884 Octa
|GPU
|Mali-G71 MP2
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.2 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 Pixels (~271 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|13 MP, autofocus, LED flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, LED Flash
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSBv2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 3400 mAh
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.