Samsung Galaxy A10 price in Pakistan and specifications

Samsung launched the Galaxy A10 with an IPS LCD panel like in the old days before other phones in the series.

To activate this new Galaxy A10 by Samsung, the Exynos 7885 chipset, a flagship standard chipset at the time, is expected to be used.

Samsung Galaxy A10 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A10 price in Pakistan is between Rs. 13,999 – 19,999.

Samsung Galaxy A10 specifications

BUILD OS Android 9.0 (Pie) Dimensions 155.6 x 75 x 7.94mm Weight 168 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Blue, Gray, Red FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 1.6 GHz + 6 x 1.35 GHz) Chipset Exynos 7884 Octa GPU Mali-G71 MP2 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.2 Inches Resolution 720 x 1520 Pixels (~271 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) CAMERA Main 13 MP, autofocus, LED flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 5 MP, LED Flash CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB microUSBv2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 3400 mAh