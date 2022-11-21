Advertisement
  Samsung Galaxy A10 price in Pakistan and specifications
Samsung Galaxy A10 price in Pakistan and specifications

  • Samsung Galaxy A10 price in Pakistan and features.

Samsung Galaxy A10 is currently available in the market, the Samsung Galaxy A10’s under-display fingerprint scanner is a significant development. To make way for this new mechanism, the Samsung Galaxy A10’s chassis purportedly houses a revamped CPU.

This new Galaxy A10 by Samsung is expected to be powered by the Exynos 7885 processor, which at the time was a top-tier chipset.

With the Samsung A10’s infinite power, you can complete all of your duties quickly and easily. The Samsung Galaxy A10 has 2 GB of RAM, matching its high-end processor.

The Samsung Galaxy A10 has 32 GB of internal storage out of the box, and thanks to a special SD card slot, you can expand that to 512 GB. The greatest display currently available is on this phone’s 6.2-inch IPS LCD screen.

Samsung Galaxy A10 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A10 price in Pakistan is between Rs. 13,999 – 19,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A10 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
Dimensions155.6 x 75 x 7.94mm
Weight168 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlue, Gray, Red
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 1.6 GHz + 6 x 1.35 GHz)
ChipsetExynos 7884 Octa
GPUMali-G71 MP2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.2 Inches
Resolution720 x 1520 Pixels (~271 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CameraMain13 MP, autofocus, LED flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front5 MP, LED Flash
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSBv2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 3400 mAh

