Samsung Galaxy A10 price in Pakistan and specifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 price in Pakistan and features
Samsung Galaxy S21 price in Pakistan and specifications. The Samsung Galaxy S21 is...
Samsung Galaxy A10 is currently available in the market, the Samsung Galaxy A10’s under-display fingerprint scanner is a significant development. To make way for this new mechanism, the Samsung Galaxy A10’s chassis purportedly houses a revamped CPU.
This new Galaxy A10 by Samsung is expected to be powered by the Exynos 7885 processor, which at the time was a top-tier chipset.
With the Samsung A10’s infinite power, you can complete all of your duties quickly and easily. The Samsung Galaxy A10 has 2 GB of RAM, matching its high-end processor.
The Samsung Galaxy A10 has 32 GB of internal storage out of the box, and thanks to a special SD card slot, you can expand that to 512 GB. The greatest display currently available is on this phone’s 6.2-inch IPS LCD screen.
Samsung Galaxy A10 price in Pakistan is between Rs. 13,999 – 19,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|Dimensions
|155.6 x 75 x 7.94mm
|Weight
|168 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Blue, Gray, Red
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 1.6 GHz + 6 x 1.35 GHz)
|Chipset
|Exynos 7884 Octa
|GPU
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.2 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 Pixels (~271 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
|Camera
|Main
|13 MP, autofocus, LED flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, LED Flash
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSBv2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 3400 mAh
