Samsung Galaxy A10 price in Pakistan and specifications

Samsung Galaxy A10 price in Pakistan and features.

Samsung Galaxy A10 is currently available in the market, the Samsung Galaxy A10’s under-display fingerprint scanner is a significant development. To make way for this new mechanism, the Samsung Galaxy A10’s chassis purportedly houses a revamped CPU.

This new Galaxy A10 by Samsung is expected to be powered by the Exynos 7885 processor, which at the time was a top-tier chipset.

With the Samsung A10’s infinite power, you can complete all of your duties quickly and easily. The Samsung Galaxy A10 has 2 GB of RAM, matching its high-end processor.

The Samsung Galaxy A10 has 32 GB of internal storage out of the box, and thanks to a special SD card slot, you can expand that to 512 GB. The greatest display currently available is on this phone’s 6.2-inch IPS LCD screen.

Samsung Galaxy A10 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A10 price in Pakistan is between Rs. 13,999 – 19,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A10 specifications

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) Dimensions 155.6 x 75 x 7.94mm Weight 168 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Blue, Gray , Red Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 1.6 GHz + 6 x 1.35 GHz) Chipset Exynos 7884 Octa GPU Mali-G71 MP2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.2 Inches Resolution 720 x 1520 Pixels (~271 PPI) Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) Camera Main 13 MP, autofocus, LED flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 5 MP, LED Flash Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB microUSBv2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 3400 mAh

