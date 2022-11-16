Samsung Galaxy A10 price in Pakistan and specs

Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan and Specifications
Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan and features. The Samsung Galaxy A30...
Samsung Galaxy A10 is currently available in the market, the company introduced the Galaxy A10 with an IPS LCD panel, just like in the past.
The under-display fingerprint scanner on the Samsung Galaxy A10 is a big event for this company because they’ve been working on it for a very long time. The Samsung Galaxy A10’s chassis reportedly contains a redesigned CPU to make room for this new mechanism.
The Exynos 7885 processor, which was a top standard chipset at the time, is anticipated to power this new Galaxy A10 by Samsung.
The Samsung A10 has limitless power, allowing you to perform all your tasks at your fingers. The RAM of the Samsung Galaxy A10 is 2 GB, just like its premium processor.
The Samsung Galaxy A10 comes with 32 GB of internal storage and a specific SD card slot that allows you to increase that amount to 512 GB. The IPS LCD 6.2-inch display on this phone is the best available.
Samsung Galaxy A10 price in Pakistan is between Rs. 13,999 – 19,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|Dimensions
|155.6 x 75 x 7.94mm
|Weight
|168 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Blue, Gray, Red
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 1.6 GHz + 6 x 1.35 GHz)
|Chipset
|Exynos 7884 Octa
|GPU
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.2 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 Pixels (~271 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
|Camera
|Main
|13 MP, autofocus, LED flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, LED Flash
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSBv2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 3400 mAh
