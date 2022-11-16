Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Samsung Galaxy A10 price in Pakistan and specs

Articles
  • Samsung Galaxy A10 price in Pakistan and specifications.

Samsung Galaxy A10 is currently available in the market, the company introduced the Galaxy A10 with an IPS LCD panel, just like in the past.

The under-display fingerprint scanner on the Samsung Galaxy A10 is a big event for this company because they’ve been working on it for a very long time. The Samsung Galaxy A10’s chassis reportedly contains a redesigned CPU to make room for this new mechanism.

The Exynos 7885 processor, which was a top standard chipset at the time, is anticipated to power this new Galaxy A10 by Samsung.

The Samsung A10 has limitless power, allowing you to perform all your tasks at your fingers. The RAM of the Samsung Galaxy A10 is 2 GB, just like its premium processor.

The Samsung Galaxy A10 comes with 32 GB of internal storage and a specific SD card slot that allows you to increase that amount to 512 GB. The IPS LCD 6.2-inch display on this phone is the best available.

Samsung Galaxy A10 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A10 price in Pakistan is between Rs. 13,999 – 19,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A10 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
Dimensions155.6 x 75 x 7.94mm
Weight168 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlue, Gray, Red
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 1.6 GHz + 6 x 1.35 GHz)
ChipsetExynos 7884 Octa
GPUMali-G71 MP2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.2 Inches
Resolution720 x 1520 Pixels (~271 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CameraMain13 MP, autofocus, LED flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front5 MP, LED Flash
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSBv2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 3400 mAh
