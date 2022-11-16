Samsung Galaxy A10 price in Pakistan and specs

Samsung Galaxy A10 price in Pakistan and specifications.

Samsung Galaxy A10 is currently available in the market, the company introduced the Galaxy A10 with an IPS LCD panel, just like in the past.

The under-display fingerprint scanner on the Samsung Galaxy A10 is a big event for this company because they’ve been working on it for a very long time. The Samsung Galaxy A10’s chassis reportedly contains a redesigned CPU to make room for this new mechanism.

The Exynos 7885 processor, which was a top standard chipset at the time, is anticipated to power this new Galaxy A10 by Samsung.

The Samsung A10 has limitless power, allowing you to perform all your tasks at your fingers. The RAM of the Samsung Galaxy A10 is 2 GB, just like its premium processor.

The Samsung Galaxy A10 comes with 32 GB of internal storage and a specific SD card slot that allows you to increase that amount to 512 GB. The IPS LCD 6.2-inch display on this phone is the best available.

Samsung Galaxy A10 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A10 price in Pakistan is between Rs. 13,999 – 19,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A10 specifications

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) Dimensions 155.6 x 75 x 7.94mm Weight 168 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Blue, Gray, Red Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 1.6 GHz + 6 x 1.35 GHz) Chipset Exynos 7884 Octa GPU Mali-G71 MP2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.2 Inches Resolution 720 x 1520 Pixels (~271 PPI) Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) Camera Main 13 MP, autofocus, LED flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 5 MP, LED Flash Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB microUSBv2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 3400 mAh

