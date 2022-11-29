The mysterious Exynos chipset will likely be powered by a 5000 mAh battery that will be built into the device.

Samsung should soon put the Galaxy A14 5G smartphone on the market around the world. A lot of information about the device has already been leaked online, including renders and Geekbench scores.

People say that the device will come with two different SoCs. One will have a new mid-range Exynos chip, and the other will have an entry-level Dimensity 700 chipset.

he Galaxy A14 5G’s supposed press images show the same design that was leaked before. On the back, there are three camera lenses lined up vertically, and an LED flash is on the side. The edges are rounded, and the right side has a volume rocker, an on/off button, and a fingerprint scanner. On the front, the device has thick bezels around the supposed 6.8-inch Full HD+ display, which has a notch for the front camera.

The mysterious Exynos chipset will likely be powered by a 5000mAh battery that will be built into the device. There have been rumours that this will be the Exynos 1330. On the other hand, the US market will get the Dimensity 700 version of the device, which will be much less powerful than the Exynos 1330 version.

The device is expected to have a triple camera setup with a 50MP main sensor. The front notch is said to have a 13MP camera. The Galaxy A14 5G is likely to have a very competitive price in most markets around the world.

