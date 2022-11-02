Advertisement
  Samsung Galaxy A20s price in Pakistan & features
Samsung Galaxy A20s price in Pakistan & features

Samsung Galaxy A20s price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Samsung Galaxy A20s price in Pakistan & features

Samsung Galaxy A20s price in Pakistan & features

  Details from the TENNA listing indicate that the future phone will be a budget-friendly option.
  Phone's Snapdragon 450 chipset will run Android 7.0 Nougat.
  Samsung Galaxy A20s features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen.
Samsung introduces Galaxy A20s with reasonable price in Pakistan. Newly revealed details from the TENNA listing indicate that the future phone will be a budget-friendly option.

The Samsung Galaxy A20s will ship with standard features, and the device is being marketed squarely toward middle-class users looking for a solid smartphone at a fair price. Recent reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy A20s will feature a 6.5-inch IPS screen with a water-drop notch to accommodate the device’s selfie camera.

The new Samsung Galaxy A20s looks a lot like the M30, as evidenced by the first image. The vertically aligned triple camera system on the back of the phone is a giveaway.

The Samsung Galaxy A20s will have a 13-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

The light source is situated immediately below the camera rig. The Samsung A20s has a fingerprint reader embedded in its back, making it a very secure low-end device.

The phone’s battery, at 4000 mAh, should be more than enough to keep the Samsung Galaxy A20s going for a long time.

Phone’s Snapdragon 450 chipset will run Android 7.0 Nougat. For a low-cost phone, this is quite a chipset. The new Samsung Galaxy A20s features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of at least 720 by 1560 pixels, making it capable of full HD+ content. The Galaxy A20s will have 64GB of storage space on the device, and it will have 4GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy A20s price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A20s price in Pakistan is Rs. 30,500/-

Samsung Galaxy A20s specs

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
Dimensions163.3 x 77.5 x 8 mm
Weight183 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue, Red, Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU1.8 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53
ChipsetQualcomm SDM450 Snapdragon 450 (14 nm)
GPUAdreno 506
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1560 Pixels (~264 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in32/64GB Built-in, 3/4GB RAM
CardmicroSD card (supports up to 1TB) (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.2, depth sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBType-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted)
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 15W

Samsung Galaxy A23 price in Pakistan with long-lasting Battery
Samsung Galaxy A23 price in Pakistan with long-lasting Battery

Samsung Galaxy A23 is equipped with an octa-core processor running at 2.4...

