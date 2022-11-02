Samsung Galaxy A20s price in Pakistan & features

Details from the TENNA listing indicate that the future phone will be a budget-friendly option.

Phone’s Snapdragon 450 chipset will run Android 7.0 Nougat.

Samsung Galaxy A20s features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen.

Advertisement

Samsung introduces Galaxy A20s with reasonable price in Pakistan. Newly revealed details from the TENNA listing indicate that the future phone will be a budget-friendly option.

The Samsung Galaxy A20s will ship with standard features, and the device is being marketed squarely toward middle-class users looking for a solid smartphone at a fair price. Recent reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy A20s will feature a 6.5-inch IPS screen with a water-drop notch to accommodate the device’s selfie camera.

The new Samsung Galaxy A20s looks a lot like the M30, as evidenced by the first image. The vertically aligned triple camera system on the back of the phone is a giveaway.

The Samsung Galaxy A20s will have a 13-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

The light source is situated immediately below the camera rig. The Samsung A20s has a fingerprint reader embedded in its back, making it a very secure low-end device.

The phone’s battery, at 4000 mAh, should be more than enough to keep the Samsung Galaxy A20s going for a long time.

Advertisement

Phone’s Snapdragon 450 chipset will run Android 7.0 Nougat. For a low-cost phone, this is quite a chipset. The new Samsung Galaxy A20s features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of at least 720 by 1560 pixels, making it capable of full HD+ content. The Galaxy A20s will have 64GB of storage space on the device, and it will have 4GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy A20s price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A20s price in Pakistan is Rs. 30,500/-

Samsung Galaxy A20s specs

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) Dimensions 163.3 x 77.5 x 8 mm Weight 183 g SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Blue, Red, Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 1.8 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53 Chipset Qualcomm SDM450 Snapdragon 450 (14 nm) GPU Adreno 506 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen , 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1560 Pixels (~264 PPI) Memory Built-in 32/64GB Built-in, 3/4GB RAM Card microSD card (supports up to 1TB) (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.2, depth sensor, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC No Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted) Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor , Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh – Fast battery charging 15W

Also Read Samsung Galaxy A23 price in Pakistan with long-lasting Battery Samsung Galaxy A23 is equipped with an octa-core processor running at 2.4...