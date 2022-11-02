Samsung Galaxy A20s price in Pakistan & features

Samsung Galaxy A23 price in Pakistan with long-lasting Battery
Samsung introduces Galaxy A20s with reasonable price in Pakistan. Newly revealed details from the TENNA listing indicate that the future phone will be a budget-friendly option.
The Samsung Galaxy A20s will ship with standard features, and the device is being marketed squarely toward middle-class users looking for a solid smartphone at a fair price. Recent reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy A20s will feature a 6.5-inch IPS screen with a water-drop notch to accommodate the device’s selfie camera.
The new Samsung Galaxy A20s looks a lot like the M30, as evidenced by the first image. The vertically aligned triple camera system on the back of the phone is a giveaway.
The Samsung Galaxy A20s will have a 13-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.
The light source is situated immediately below the camera rig. The Samsung A20s has a fingerprint reader embedded in its back, making it a very secure low-end device.
The phone’s battery, at 4000 mAh, should be more than enough to keep the Samsung Galaxy A20s going for a long time.
Phone’s Snapdragon 450 chipset will run Android 7.0 Nougat. For a low-cost phone, this is quite a chipset. The new Samsung Galaxy A20s features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of at least 720 by 1560 pixels, making it capable of full HD+ content. The Galaxy A20s will have 64GB of storage space on the device, and it will have 4GB of RAM.
The Samsung Galaxy A20s price in Pakistan is Rs. 30,500/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|Dimensions
|163.3 x 77.5 x 8 mm
|Weight
|183 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red, Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|1.8 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM450 Snapdragon 450 (14 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 506
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 Pixels (~264 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32/64GB Built-in, 3/4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD card (supports up to 1TB) (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.2, depth sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted)
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 15W
