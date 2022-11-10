Samsung Galaxy a22 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Advertisement
  • Samsung Galaxy a22 Price in Pakistan and features.

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and 4G have been officially unveiled. This is the brand’s updated entry-level smartphone models.

Depending on your preferences, the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G may be the most potent model.

The Samsung Galaxy A22 is powered by the extremely potent Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm) chip, which significantly increase the phone’s processing performance.

The system’s 4 gigabytes of RAM work in tandem with its chipset. The Samsung Galaxy A22’s RAM appears to be pretty remarkable and places the smartphone in the mid-range price band.

The smartphone has 128 gigabytes of internal storage. There is no need to add more storage to the Samsung Galaxy A22 because it has ample internal storage. However, the smartphone has a specific slot where 512 GB of additional memory may be added.

Samsung Galaxy a22 Price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy a22 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 37,999/-

Samsung Galaxy a22 Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIOne UI 3.1
Dimensions159.3 x 73.6 x 8.4 mm
Weight186 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, White, Mint, Violet
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~274 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 15W
