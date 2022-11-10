Samsung Galaxy a22 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Price in Pakistan and Features
The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and 4G have been officially unveiled. This is the brand’s updated entry-level smartphone models.
Depending on your preferences, the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G may be the most potent model.
The Samsung Galaxy A22 is powered by the extremely potent Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm) chip, which significantly increase the phone’s processing performance.
The system’s 4 gigabytes of RAM work in tandem with its chipset. The Samsung Galaxy A22’s RAM appears to be pretty remarkable and places the smartphone in the mid-range price band.
The smartphone has 128 gigabytes of internal storage. There is no need to add more storage to the Samsung Galaxy A22 because it has ample internal storage. However, the smartphone has a specific slot where 512 GB of additional memory may be added.
Samsung Galaxy a22 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 37,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|One UI 3.1
|Dimensions
|159.3 x 73.6 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|186 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, White, Mint, Violet
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~274 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 15W
