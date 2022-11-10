Samsung Galaxy a22 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy a22 Price in Pakistan and features.

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and 4G have been officially unveiled. This is the brand’s updated entry-level smartphone models.

Depending on your preferences, the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G may be the most potent model.

The Samsung Galaxy A22 is powered by the extremely potent Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm) chip, which significantly increase the phone’s processing performance.

The system’s 4 gigabytes of RAM work in tandem with its chipset. The Samsung Galaxy A22’s RAM appears to be pretty remarkable and places the smartphone in the mid-range price band.

The smartphone has 128 gigabytes of internal storage. There is no need to add more storage to the Samsung Galaxy A22 because it has ample internal storage. However, the smartphone has a specific slot where 512 GB of additional memory may be added.

Samsung Galaxy a22 Price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy a22 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 37,999/-

Samsung Galaxy a22 Specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI One UI 3.1 Dimensions 159.3 x 73.6 x 8. 4 mm Weight 186 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, White, Mint , Violet Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~274 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 15W

