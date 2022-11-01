Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan with FHD Plus resolution

Samsung Galaxy A30 Price in Pakistan and Specifications
Samsung Galaxy a30 price in Pakistan and features. The Samsung Galaxy A30...
Samsung released Galaxy A30 with reasonable price in Pakistan. There appears to be new colour options for the Samsung Galaxy A30 as well as tweaked ones. Until 2017, white was a common colour choice for mobile phones.
With the upcoming release of the Samsung Galaxy A30, however, it appears that white may make a comeback. The white version of the Note 9, set to debut at the beginning of 2019, was only announced a few days ago.
If this is the case, the Samsung Galaxy A30 will retain its predecessor’s eye-catching design. Despite the fact that the Samsung A30 will also be available in a new blue hue, black appears to be the default colour option for most smartphones.
In addition, the Galaxy A30 comes in a variety of colours, including red for the first time. The screen is 6.4 inches in size and can display in Full High Definition Plus (1080p).
The display in the Galaxy A30 can display up to 16 million different colours, making for a more vivid and colourful experience. The Samsung Galaxy A30 has a dedicated SD card slot, which is a huge relief for people who want to expand the phone’s 64GB of internal storage but don’t want to sacrifice the dual SIM functionality that the company is known for.
The Samsung Galaxy A30 sports an octa-core processor and an Exynos chipset, so you can multitask with ease and get through your daily duties without any hassle.
The Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan is Rs. 37,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|Samsung Experience 9.5
|Dimensions
|158.5 x 74.5 x 7.7 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, White, Silver, Blue, pink
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 6 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
|Chipset
|Exynos 7904 Octa (14 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~403 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass (unspecified version)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD card (supports up to 512GB) (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 16 MP, f/1.9, PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), autofocus, LED flash, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, f/1.9, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
|Talktime
|up to 23 hrs
|– Fast battery charging 15W
