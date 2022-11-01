Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan with FHD Plus resolution

Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan with FHD Plus resolution

  • The Samsung Galaxy A30 comes in a variety of colours, including red for the first time.
  • The screen is 6.4 inches in size and can display in Full High Definition Plus (1080p).
  • It also has a dedicated SD card slot, which is a huge relief for people looking to expand the phone’s 64GB of internal storage.
Samsung released Galaxy A30 with reasonable price in Pakistan. There appears to be new colour options for the Samsung Galaxy A30 as well as tweaked ones. Until 2017, white was a common colour choice for mobile phones.

With the upcoming release of the Samsung Galaxy A30, however, it appears that white may make a comeback. The white version of the Note 9, set to debut at the beginning of 2019, was only announced a few days ago.

If this is the case, the Samsung Galaxy A30 will retain its predecessor’s eye-catching design. Despite the fact that the Samsung A30 will also be available in a new blue hue, black appears to be the default colour option for most smartphones.

In addition, the Galaxy A30 comes in a variety of colours, including red for the first time. The screen is 6.4 inches in size and can display in Full High Definition Plus (1080p).

The display in the Galaxy A30 can display up to 16 million different colours, making for a more vivid and colourful experience. The Samsung Galaxy A30 has a dedicated SD card slot, which is a huge relief for people who want to expand the phone’s 64GB of internal storage but don’t want to sacrifice the dual SIM functionality that the company is known for.

The Samsung Galaxy A30 sports an octa-core processor and an Exynos chipset, so you can multitask with ease and get through your daily duties without any hassle.

Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan

The Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan is Rs. 37,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A30 specs

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UISamsung Experience 9.5
Dimensions158.5 x 74.5 x 7.7 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, White, Silver, Blue, pink
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 6 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
ChipsetExynos 7904 Octa (14 nm)
GPUMali-G71 MP2
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~403 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass (unspecified version)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD card (supports up to 512GB) (dedicated slot)
CameraMainDual 16 MP, f/1.9, PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), autofocus, LED flash, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/1.9, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
Talktimeup to 23 hrs
– Fast battery charging 15W

