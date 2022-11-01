Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan with FHD Plus resolution

The Samsung Galaxy A30 comes in a variety of colours, including red for the first time.

Samsung released Galaxy A30 with reasonable price in Pakistan. There appears to be new colour options for the Samsung Galaxy A30 as well as tweaked ones. Until 2017, white was a common colour choice for mobile phones.

With the upcoming release of the Samsung Galaxy A30, however, it appears that white may make a comeback. The white version of the Note 9, set to debut at the beginning of 2019, was only announced a few days ago.

If this is the case, the Samsung Galaxy A30 will retain its predecessor’s eye-catching design. Despite the fact that the Samsung A30 will also be available in a new blue hue, black appears to be the default colour option for most smartphones.

In addition, the Galaxy A30 comes in a variety of colours, including red for the first time. The screen is 6.4 inches in size and can display in Full High Definition Plus (1080p).

The display in the Galaxy A30 can display up to 16 million different colours, making for a more vivid and colourful experience. The Samsung Galaxy A30 has a dedicated SD card slot, which is a huge relief for people who want to expand the phone’s 64GB of internal storage but don’t want to sacrifice the dual SIM functionality that the company is known for.

The Samsung Galaxy A30 sports an octa-core processor and an Exynos chipset, so you can multitask with ease and get through your daily duties without any hassle.

Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan

The Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan is Rs. 37,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A30 specs

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI Samsung Experience 9.5 Dimensions 158.5 x 74.5 x 7.7 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, White, Silver, Blue, pink Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 6 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) Chipset Exynos 7904 Octa (14 nm) GPU Mali-G71 MP2 Display Technology Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen , 16M colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~403 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass (unspecified version) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD card (supports up to 512GB) (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual 16 MP, f/1.9, PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), autofocus, LED flash, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/1.9, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor , Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh Talktime up to 23 hrs – Fast battery charging 15W

