Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan and features

Samsung Galaxy A32 has a 6.4-inch screen.

The phone’s processor has octa cores and 4 GB of RAM.

Samsung’s new phone, the A32, is now available to buy. The Samsung Galaxy A32’s processor has an octa-core. The phone’s processor has 4 GB of RAM.

Advertisement

The phone has 64 GB of storage space. Even though the Samsung Galaxy A32 has a lot of built-in storage, you can add up to 512 GB of RAM through a slot.

The back camera on Samsung’s Galaxy A32 has 64 megapixels, 8 megapixels, 5 megapixels, and 5 megapixels. The resolution of the front camera is 20 million pixels.

The phone’s 6.4-inch screen has a resolution of 1080 x 2400.

A 5000 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Also Read Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan & special features Samsung unveiled the Galaxy A34 with fair price in Pakistan. The phone...

Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan is Rs. 50,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A32 specs

BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI One UI 3.0 Dimensions 158.9 x 73.6 x 8.4 mm Weight 184 g SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 DISPLAY Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~411 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 90Hz, 800 nits (peak) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/120fps) Front 20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 15W