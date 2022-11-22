Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & features

The Samsung Galaxy A32 will have an octa-core processor.

The processor in the phone has 4 gigabytes of RAM, or random access memory.

The phone has a 6.4 inches screen.

Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy A32 will be the next top-of-the-line phone from Samsung. The design of the processor that comes with the Samsung Galaxy A32 will have an octa-core architecture.

The processor in the phone has 4 gigabytes of RAM, or random access memory.

Up to 64 gigabytes of information can fit on the phone. Even though the Samsung Galaxy A32 has a lot of storage space built in, there is a slot that lets you add up to 512 gigabytes more.

The Samsung Galaxy A32 will have a back camera with 64 megapixels, 8 megapixels, 5 megapixels, and 5 megapixels. There will be 20 million pixels on the camera, which will be on the front of the phone.

The phone’s screen is 6.4 inches and has a 1080 x 2400 resolution. Up to 5000 mAh of power can be stored in the phone’s battery.

Also Read Samsung Galaxy a51 price in Pakistan and specifications Samsung Galaxy a51 price in Pakistan and features. The Samsung Galaxy A51...

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan is Rs. 50,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A32 specs

BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI One UI 3.0 Dimensions 158.9 x 73.6 x 8.4 mm Weight 184 g SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 DISPLAY Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~411 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 90Hz, 800 nits (peak) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/120fps) Front 20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS,EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor , Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 15W