Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & special features

Samsung Galaxy A32 will have an Octa-core processor and 4GB RAM.

The phone’s storage is 64GB, there’s a dedicated slot that can add 512 GB RAM.

It will include a quad rear camera with 64 + 8 +5 +5 megapixels.

Advertisement

Samsung released Galaxy A32 with fair price in Pakistan, a low-cost smartphone with limited features. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A32 will have an Octa-core processor.

Phone CPU has 4GB RAM. Samsung’s Galaxy A32’s CPU and RAM will boost the phone’s processing speed. The phone’s storage is 64GB. Though the Samsung Galaxy A32’s built-in storage is plenty, there’s a dedicated slot that can add 512 GB RAM.

Samsung’s Galaxy A32 will include a quad rear camera with 64 + 8 +5 +5 megapixels and a 20-megapixel front-facing camera. The new Samsung A32 will include a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 16M colours and 1080 x 2400 pixels.

Non-removable Li-ion 5000 mAh battery. The A32 has Android 11.0. A rear-mounted fingerprint reader will give comprehensive user protection. So, the Samsung Galaxy A32’s data is safe and can’t be stolen. The Samsung Galaxy A32 is a wonderful choice if you want a smartphone with everything.

Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan is Rs. 50,999/-

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A32 specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI One UI 3.0 Dimensions 158.9 x 73.6 x 8.4 mm Weight 184 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~411 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 90Hz, 800 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/120fps) Front 20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 15W

Also Read Samsung Galaxy A13 and Galaxy A33 and Head Towards New Markets; Launch near in Pakistanand In Pakistan, the Galaxy A32 and Galaxy A12 have recently been discounted....