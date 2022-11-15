Advertisement
  Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & special features
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & special features

Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & special features

  • Samsung Galaxy A32 will have an Octa-core processor and 4GB RAM.
  • The phone’s storage is 64GB, there’s a dedicated slot that can add 512 GB RAM.
  • It will include a quad rear camera with 64 + 8 +5 +5 megapixels.
Samsung released Galaxy A32 with fair price in Pakistan, a low-cost smartphone with limited features. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A32 will have an Octa-core processor.

Phone CPU has 4GB RAM. Samsung’s Galaxy A32’s CPU and RAM will boost the phone’s processing speed. The phone’s storage is 64GB. Though the Samsung Galaxy A32’s built-in storage is plenty, there’s a dedicated slot that can add 512 GB RAM.

Samsung’s Galaxy A32 will include a quad rear camera with 64 + 8 +5 +5 megapixels and a 20-megapixel front-facing camera. The new Samsung A32 will include a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 16M colours and 1080 x 2400 pixels.

Non-removable Li-ion 5000 mAh battery. The A32 has Android 11.0. A rear-mounted fingerprint reader will give comprehensive user protection. So, the Samsung Galaxy A32’s data is safe and can’t be stolen. The Samsung Galaxy A32 is a wonderful choice if you want a smartphone with everything.

Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan is Rs. 50,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A32 specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIOne UI 3.0
Dimensions158.9 x 73.6 x 8.4 mm
Weight184 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsAwesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~411 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features90Hz, 800 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected]/120fps)
Front20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 15W

