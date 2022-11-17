Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan with 64 + 8 +5 + 5 Mega-pixel

Advertisement
  • Samsung released Galaxy A32with fair price in Pakistan, an entry-level smartphone with basic specifications that will be priced affordably.
  • The processor of the phone is combined with 4 gigabytes of RAM.
  • It will also be featuring a rear-mounted fingerprint reader that would provide the users with full protection.
Samsung released Galaxy A32with fair price in Pakistan, an entry-level smartphone with basic specifications that will be priced affordably. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A32 will use an Octa-core processor.

The processor of the phone is combined with 4 gigabytes of RAM. The chipset and RAM of Samsung’s Galaxy A32 are going to be adequately powerful that will enhance the processing speed of the phone a great deal.

The internal storage capacity of the device is 64 gigabytes. Though the built-in storage capacity of the Samsung Galaxy A32’s enough to provide enough room for data on the smartphone, but there is a dedicated slot in the smartphone that will enable the smartphone to add 512 GB memory on the smartphone.

The Galaxy A32 from Samsung will include a Quad rear camera configuration with 64 + 8 +5 + 5 megapixels and a 20 megapixel front-facing camera. The display screen of the new Samsung A32 will be 6.4 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 16M colours and a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, providing full HD. The battery of the phone is a Non-removable Li-ion 5000 mAh battery.

The operating system Android 11.0 is installed in the Samsung Galaxy A32. It will also be featuring a rear-mounted fingerprint reader that would provide the users with full protection.

Therefore, the data on the Samsung Galaxy A32 will be secure and there will be no risk of data theft. Therefore, if you are looking for a smartphone that offers everything, the new Galaxy A32 is an excellent option.

Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan is Rs. 50,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A32 specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIOne UI 3.0
Dimensions158.9 x 73.6 x 8.4 mm
Weight184 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsAwesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~411 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features90Hz, 800 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected]/120fps)
Front20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 15W

