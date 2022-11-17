Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan with 64 + 8 +5 + 5 Mega-pixel

Samsung released Galaxy A32with fair price in Pakistan, an entry-level smartphone with basic specifications that will be priced affordably.

Samsung released Galaxy A32with fair price in Pakistan, an entry-level smartphone with basic specifications that will be priced affordably. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A32 will use an Octa-core processor.

The processor of the phone is combined with 4 gigabytes of RAM. The chipset and RAM of Samsung’s Galaxy A32 are going to be adequately powerful that will enhance the processing speed of the phone a great deal.

The internal storage capacity of the device is 64 gigabytes. Though the built-in storage capacity of the Samsung Galaxy A32’s enough to provide enough room for data on the smartphone, but there is a dedicated slot in the smartphone that will enable the smartphone to add 512 GB memory on the smartphone.

The Galaxy A32 from Samsung will include a Quad rear camera configuration with 64 + 8 +5 + 5 megapixels and a 20 megapixel front-facing camera. The display screen of the new Samsung A32 will be 6.4 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 16M colours and a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, providing full HD. The battery of the phone is a Non-removable Li-ion 5000 mAh battery.

The operating system Android 11.0 is installed in the Samsung Galaxy A32. It will also be featuring a rear-mounted fingerprint reader that would provide the users with full protection.

Therefore, the data on the Samsung Galaxy A32 will be secure and there will be no risk of data theft. Therefore, if you are looking for a smartphone that offers everything, the new Galaxy A32 is an excellent option.

Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan is Rs. 50,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A32 specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI One UI 3.0 Dimensions 158.9 x 73.6 x 8.4 mm Weight 184 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~411 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 90Hz, 800 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/120fps) Front 20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 15W

