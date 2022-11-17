Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan with 64 + 8 +5 + 5 Mega-pixel

Samsung Galaxy S23 price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung released Galaxy A32with fair price in Pakistan, an entry-level smartphone with basic specifications that will be priced affordably. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A32 will use an Octa-core processor.
The processor of the phone is combined with 4 gigabytes of RAM. The chipset and RAM of Samsung’s Galaxy A32 are going to be adequately powerful that will enhance the processing speed of the phone a great deal.
The internal storage capacity of the device is 64 gigabytes. Though the built-in storage capacity of the Samsung Galaxy A32’s enough to provide enough room for data on the smartphone, but there is a dedicated slot in the smartphone that will enable the smartphone to add 512 GB memory on the smartphone.
The Galaxy A32 from Samsung will include a Quad rear camera configuration with 64 + 8 +5 + 5 megapixels and a 20 megapixel front-facing camera. The display screen of the new Samsung A32 will be 6.4 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 16M colours and a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, providing full HD. The battery of the phone is a Non-removable Li-ion 5000 mAh battery.
The operating system Android 11.0 is installed in the Samsung Galaxy A32. It will also be featuring a rear-mounted fingerprint reader that would provide the users with full protection.
Therefore, the data on the Samsung Galaxy A32 will be secure and there will be no risk of data theft. Therefore, if you are looking for a smartphone that offers everything, the new Galaxy A32 is an excellent option.
The Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan is Rs. 50,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|One UI 3.0
|Dimensions
|158.9 x 73.6 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|184 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~411 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 800 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/120fps)
|Front
|20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 15W
