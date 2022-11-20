Advertisement
  • Samsung Galaxy A33 price in Pakistan & features
Samsung Galaxy A33 price in Pakistan & features

Samsung Galaxy A33

  • Samsung Galaxy A33 has a 6.4-inches screen.
  • The phone has the fastest chipset, the Exynos 1280 SoC, and a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
Samsung will soon release the Galaxy A33. Samsung is making a strong and cheap 5G phone. We don’t know when or by whom the phone will be made. The Samsung Galaxy A33 will be available.

Samsung’s Galaxy A33 has the fastest chipset, the Exynos 1280 SoC, and a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor.

The phone has a 6.4-inch full HD screen with 1080 x 2400 pixels. The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A33 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G price in Pakistan is 61,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A33 specs

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIOneUI 4.1
Dimensions159.7 x 74 x 8.1mm
Weight186 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursBlack, White, Blue, Peach
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetExynos 1280 (5 nm)
GPUMali-G68
DISPLAYTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~411 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features90Hz
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps)
Front13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1, Video ([email protected][email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing
AudioSpeaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC (region dependent), Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame, plastic back, plastic back, IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 25W
