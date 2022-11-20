Samsung Galaxy A33 price in Pakistan & features

Samsung Galaxy A33 has a 6.4-inches screen.

The phone has the fastest chipset, the Exynos 1280 SoC, and a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Advertisement

Samsung will soon release the Galaxy A33. Samsung is making a strong and cheap 5G phone. We don’t know when or by whom the phone will be made. The Samsung Galaxy A33 will be available.

Samsung’s Galaxy A33 has the fastest chipset, the Exynos 1280 SoC, and a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor.

The phone has a 6.4-inch full HD screen with 1080 x 2400 pixels. The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Also Read Samsung Galaxy Note 20 price in Pakistan & specs The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has a 6.7-inches screen. It is powered...

Samsung Galaxy A33 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G price in Pakistan is 61,999/-

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A33 specs

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI OneUI 4.1 Dimensions 159.7 x 74 x 8.1mm Weight 186 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Black, White, Blue, Peach FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Exynos 1280 (5 nm) GPU Mali-G68 DISPLAY Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~411 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 90Hz MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSD Card , (supports up to 1TB) CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps) Front 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE, 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing Audio Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC (region dependent), Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame , plastic back, plastic back, IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 25W