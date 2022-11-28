Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan & special features

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy A34 with fair price in Pakistan.

The phone has a Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display, the latest and best.

It has an under-display optical fingerprint reader to safeguard it.

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy A34 with fair price in Pakistan. Samsung is working on a new high-end phone in the A-series called Galaxy A34.

The smartphone contains a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, the most powerful, and a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core processor to make it incredibly speedy.

It has a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The phone has a 6.5-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Samsung Galaxy A34 has a Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display, the latest and best.

The screen is Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The phone has 8 GB RAM. The Samsung Galaxy A34 is utilised in many high-end smartphones.

The manufacturer adds it to the phone to attract consumers. The Samsung A34 has 128GB of storage. This is a significant quantity of storage capacity that will allow the user to store a lot of stuff. And you may expand your internal storage with a microSD card (up to 1TB).

The Samsung Galaxy A34 will have 48-megapixel, 8-megapixel, and 5-megapixel cameras. The new tablet boasts a 13-megapixel selfie camera for capturing images and videos of loved ones.

The Samsung Galaxy A34 has an under-display optical fingerprint reader to safeguard it. The Galaxy A34 has a 6,000 mAh battery. It has ample power and fast battery charge.

Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan is Rs. 79,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A34 specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI OneUI 4.1 Dimensions 161.3 x 77.7 x 8.2mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU 2.2 Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 90Hz Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps) Front 13 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing Audio Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh – Fast battery charging

