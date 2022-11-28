Advertisement
  • Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan & special features
  • Samsung unveiled the Galaxy A34 with fair price in Pakistan.
  • The phone has a Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display, the latest and best.
  • It has an under-display optical fingerprint reader to safeguard it.
Samsung unveiled the Galaxy A34 with fair price in Pakistan. Samsung is working on a new high-end phone in the A-series called Galaxy A34.

The smartphone contains a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, the most powerful, and a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core processor to make it incredibly speedy.

It has a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The phone has a 6.5-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Samsung Galaxy A34 has a Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display, the latest and best.

The screen is Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The phone has 8 GB RAM. The Samsung Galaxy A34 is utilised in many high-end smartphones.

The manufacturer adds it to the phone to attract consumers. The Samsung A34 has 128GB of storage. This is a significant quantity of storage capacity that will allow the user to store a lot of stuff. And you may expand your internal storage with a microSD card (up to 1TB).

The Samsung Galaxy A34 will have 48-megapixel, 8-megapixel, and 5-megapixel cameras. The new tablet boasts a 13-megapixel selfie camera for capturing images and videos of loved ones.

The Samsung Galaxy A34 has an under-display optical fingerprint reader to safeguard it. The Galaxy A34 has a 6,000 mAh battery. It has ample power and fast battery charge.

Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan is Rs. 79,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A34 specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIOneUI 4.1
Dimensions161.3 x 77.7 x 8.2mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPU2.2 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 700
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features90Hz
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps)
Front13 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing
AudioSpeaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
– Fast battery charging

