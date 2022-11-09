Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung will shortly release the Galaxy A34. Samsung is developing a new high-end smartphone in its A-series, the Galaxy A34. Samsung’s Galaxy A34 boasts a strong MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and 2.2 GHz Octa-Core processor to make it ultra-fast. This smartphone’s GPU is Mali-G57 MC2. The smartphone has a 6.4-inch screen with full HD (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution. The new Samsung Galaxy A34 has an excellent Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protects screen. Smartphone features 8GB RAM Samsung’s Galaxy A34 found in most high-end smartphones. But the maker includes it to attract customers.

Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 79,999.

Samsung Galaxy A34 specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI OneUI 4.1 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU 2.2 Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~411 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 90Hz Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus , face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps) Front 13 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing Audio Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh – Fast battery charging

