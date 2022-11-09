Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy A34

Advertisement

Samsung will shortly release the Galaxy A34. Samsung is developing a new high-end smartphone in its A-series, the Galaxy A34. Samsung’s Galaxy A34 boasts a strong MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and 2.2 GHz Octa-Core processor to make it ultra-fast. This smartphone’s GPU is Mali-G57 MC2. The smartphone has a 6.4-inch screen with full HD (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution. The new Samsung Galaxy A34 has an excellent Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protects screen. Smartphone features 8GB RAM Samsung’s Galaxy A34 found in most high-end smartphones. But the maker includes it to attract customers.

Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 79,999.

Samsung Galaxy A34 specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIOneUI 4.1
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPU2.2 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 700
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~411 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features90Hz
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps)
Front13 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing
AudioSpeaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
– Fast battery charging

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy M04 Price in Pakistan & Specs
Samsung Galaxy M04 Price in Pakistan & Specs

A week after the Samsung Galaxy A04 SM-A045F/DS was certified by the...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
What information does ChatGPT have about top Pakistani politicians?
What information does ChatGPT have about top Pakistani politicians?
A summary of new and forthcoming WhatsApp updates & features
A summary of new and forthcoming WhatsApp updates & features
Vivo S1 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Vivo S1 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story