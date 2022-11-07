Samsung Galaxy a50 Price in Pakistan and Features

Samsung Galaxy a50 Price in Pakistan and specifications.

Samsung Galaxy a50 is currently available in the market, as a unique design feature and in an effort to keep prices as low as possible, the Samsung Galaxy A50’s front display has also been replaced to an LCD display.

The Samsung Galaxy A50 comes with all the necessary capabilities to compete with brands like Huawei and OPPO.

The Galaxy A50’s 6.4-inch screen is made of a super AMOLED panel, which has a fantastic display.

Samsung Galaxy a50 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy a50 Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 21,999 – 28,999/-

Samsung Galaxy a50 Specifications

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI One UI Dimensions 158.5 x 74.7 x 7.7 mm Weight 166 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, White, Blue, Coral Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.3GHz cortex A-73+ 4 x 1.7GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Exynos 9610 Octa (10nm) GPU Mali-G72 MP3 Display Technology Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~403 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD card (supports up to 512GB) (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple camera: 25 MP, f/1.7, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.4, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.2, depth sensor, autofocus , LED flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 25 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display) Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Front glass, plastic body, Samsung Pay, Dolby Atmos sound, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh Talktime up to 23 hrs – Fast battery charging 15W

