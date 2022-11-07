Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy a50 Price in Pakistan and Features

  • Samsung Galaxy a50 Price in Pakistan and specifications.

Samsung Galaxy a50 is currently available in the market, as a unique design feature and in an effort to keep prices as low as possible, the Samsung Galaxy A50’s front display has also been replaced to an LCD display.

The Samsung Galaxy A50 comes with all the necessary capabilities to compete with brands like Huawei and OPPO.

The Galaxy A50’s 6.4-inch screen is made of a super AMOLED panel, which has a fantastic display.

Samsung Galaxy a50 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy a50 Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 21,999 – 28,999/-

Samsung Galaxy a50 Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIOne UI
Dimensions158.5 x 74.7 x 7.7 mm
Weight166 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, White, Blue, Coral
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.3GHz cortex A-73+ 4 x 1.7GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetExynos 9610 Octa (10nm)
GPUMali-G72 MP3
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~403 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD card (supports up to 512GB) (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple camera: 25 MP, f/1.7, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.4, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.2, depth sensor, autofocus, LED flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front25 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, EDGE, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display)
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraFront glass, plastic body, Samsung Pay, Dolby Atmos sound, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
Talktimeup to 23 hrs
– Fast battery charging 15W

Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News


Download The BOL News App


End of Article
