Samsung Galaxy a50 Price in Pakistan and Features

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in Pakistan & features
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is run by an Octa-Core processor that runs...
Samsung Galaxy a50 is currently available in the market, as a unique design feature and in an effort to keep prices as low as possible, the Samsung Galaxy A50’s front display has also been replaced to an LCD display.
The Samsung Galaxy A50 comes with all the necessary capabilities to compete with brands like Huawei and OPPO.
The Galaxy A50’s 6.4-inch screen is made of a super AMOLED panel, which has a fantastic display.
Samsung Galaxy a50 Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 21,999 – 28,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|One UI
|Dimensions
|158.5 x 74.7 x 7.7 mm
|Weight
|166 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, White, Blue, Coral
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.3GHz cortex A-73+ 4 x 1.7GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Exynos 9610 Octa (10nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~403 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD card (supports up to 512GB) (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple camera: 25 MP, f/1.7, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.4, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.2, depth sensor, autofocus, LED flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|25 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display)
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Front glass, plastic body, Samsung Pay, Dolby Atmos sound, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
|Talktime
|up to 23 hrs
|– Fast battery charging 15W
