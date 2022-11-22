Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A50 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy A50 price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Samsung Galaxy A50 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy A50

  • The Samsung Galaxy A50 has a 6.4-inches screen.
  • The phone is powererd by a 4000 mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy A50 is now on the market. As a unique design feature and to keep prices as low as possible, the front display of the Samsung Galaxy A50 has been changed to an LCD display.

The Samsung Galaxy A50 has everything it needs to compete with brands like OPPO and Huawei.

The Galaxy A50 has a 6.4-inch super AMOLED panel screen, which has a great display. A 4000 mAh battery gives the phone its power.

Samsung Galaxy A50 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A50 price in Pakistan is 48,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A50 Specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIOne UI
Dimensions158.5 x 74.7 x 7.7 mm
Weight166 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, White, Blue, Coral
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.3GHz cortex A-73+ 4 x 1.7GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetExynos 9610 Octa (10nm)
GPUMali-G72 MP3
DISPLAYTechnologySuper AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~403 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD card (supports up to 512GB) (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainTriple camera: 25 MP, f/1.7, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.4, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.2, depth sensor, autofocus, LED flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front25 MP, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, EDGE, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display)
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraFront glass, plastic body, Samsung Pay, Dolby Atmos sound, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
Talktimeup to 23 hrs
– Fast battery charging 15W
