Samsung Galaxy a51 price in Pakistan and specifications

Samsung Galaxy a51 price in Pakistan and features.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 smartphone is now available in the market, the Exynos 9611 chipset has been added to the Galaxy A51.

The brand-new Samsung Galaxy A51 smartphone may be purchased right now. The phone’s CPU has 6GB of RAM. Storage space on the Samsung Galaxy A51 is 128GB.

64 or 128 GB of storage are available for the Galaxy A51.

There could be up to four of them. An f/2.4 aperture is shared by a 5-megapixel depth sensor and a 5-megapixel macro sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/- Samsung Galaxy A51 Specifications Build OS Android 10 OS UI OneUI 2.0 Dimensions 158.4 x 73.7 x 7.9 mm Weight 172 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Prism, Crush Black, White, Blue, Pink Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Exynos 9611 (10nm) GPU Mali-G72 MP3 Display Technology Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSD card (supports up to 1TB) (dedicated slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.2, depth sensor, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 32 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/2.8 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, gyro , proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical) Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh – Fast battery charging 15W