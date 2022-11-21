Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan and specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A52 has a 6.5 inches screen.

The phone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.

There are four cameras on the back of the phone.

Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy A52 is on the market. It is the best phone the company makes and has great specs. The Samsung Galaxy A52’s processor is in the middle of the phone.

It is powered by a Snapdragon 720G processor. The A52 from Samsung has 8 GB of RAM.

There is 128 GB of space on the Samsung Galaxy A52. There is a special slot on the Galaxy A52 that lets you add more storage.

The touchscreen on the Samsung A52 is 6.5 inches and has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

On the back of the Samsung Galaxy A52, there are four cameras. The phone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.

Also Read Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price in Pakistan with stylish look Samsung revealed the Galaxy S21 FE with fair price in Pakistan Exynos...

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan is Rs. 65,999/- Samsung Galaxy A52 specifications BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI One UI 3.0 Dimensions 159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm Weight 187 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm) GPU Adreno 618 DISPLAY Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 90Hz, 800 nits (HBM) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.2, (depth), LED Flash Features Funmode, single take, Live focus effects (Spin Bokeh, Zoom Bokeh, Blur color point), panorama, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/120fps; gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP67, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 25W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)