Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan and specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A52 is on the market. It is the best phone the company makes and has great specs. The Samsung Galaxy A52’s processor is in the middle of the phone.
It is powered by a Snapdragon 720G processor. The A52 from Samsung has 8 GB of RAM.
There is 128 GB of space on the Samsung Galaxy A52. There is a special slot on the Galaxy A52 that lets you add more storage.
The touchscreen on the Samsung A52 is 6.5 inches and has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.
On the back of the Samsung Galaxy A52, there are four cameras. The phone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.
Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan is Rs. 65,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|One UI 3.0
|Dimensions
|159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|187 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 618
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 800 nits (HBM)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.2, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Funmode, single take, Live focus effects (Spin Bokeh, Zoom Bokeh, Blur color point), panorama, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/120fps; gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP67, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging 25W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)
