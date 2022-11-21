Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan and specifications

Samsung Galaxy A52

  • The Samsung Galaxy A52 has a 6.5 inches screen.
  • The phone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.
  • There are four cameras on the back of the phone.
The Samsung Galaxy A52 is on the market. It is the best phone the company makes and has great specs. The Samsung Galaxy A52’s processor is in the middle of the phone.

It is powered by a Snapdragon 720G processor. The A52 from Samsung has 8 GB of RAM.

There is 128 GB of space on the Samsung Galaxy A52. There is a special slot on the Galaxy A52 that lets you add more storage.

The touchscreen on the Samsung A52 is 6.5 inches and has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

On the back of the Samsung Galaxy A52, there are four cameras. The phone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan is Rs. 65,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A52 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIOne UI 3.0
Dimensions159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm
Weight187 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsAwesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)
GPUAdreno 618
DISPLAYTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features90Hz, 800 nits (HBM)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.2, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesFunmode, single take, Live focus effects (Spin Bokeh, Zoom Bokeh, Blur color point), panorama, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/120fps; gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP67, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 25W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)
