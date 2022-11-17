Samsung Galaxy A53 price in Pakistan & specifications

Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan & specifications
The Samsung Galaxy A53 is a popular phone in Pakistan. To replace the Galaxy A52, the company had to make a new phone.
This smartphone is in the A-series and costs somewhere in the middle.
A capacitive chipset is what makes the phone work. The phone will work well for the user with this CPU. A 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor powers the device.
The Samsung Galaxy A53’s screen is 6.5 inches long and stands out because it has a Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen panel.
The screen’s resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels is the best in this class. The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
The Samsung Galaxy A53 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 103,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|OneUI 4.1
|Dimensions
|159.6 x 74.8 x 8.1 mm
|Weight
|189 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Black, White, Blue, Peach
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Exynos 1280 soc
|GPU
|Mali-G68 MC4
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~404 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|120Hz, 800 nits (HBM)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7X”, PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps; gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing
|Audio
|Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame, plastic back, NFC (market dependent), IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, 100% in 65 min (advertised)
