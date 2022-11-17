Samsung Galaxy A53 price in Pakistan & specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A53 has a 6.5 inches screen.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 is a popular phone in Pakistan. To replace the Galaxy A52, the company had to make a new phone.

This smartphone is in the A-series and costs somewhere in the middle.

Samsung Galaxy A53 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A53 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 103,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A53 specifications

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI OneUI 4.1 Dimensions 159.6 x 74.8 x 8.1 mm Weight 189 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colours Black, White, Blue, Peach FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Exynos 1280 soc GPU Mali-G68 MC4 DISPLAY Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~404 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 120Hz, 800 nits (HBM) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7X”, PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps; gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing Audio Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame, plastic back, NFC (market dependent), IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 100% in 65 min (advertised)