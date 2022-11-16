Samsung Galaxy A54 price in Pakistan & features

Samsung will show off a new phone in its A-series line.

The Samsung Galaxy A54, a high-end phone, will be the company’s next smartphone.

It will run on the Exynos 1280 SoC with a speed of 2.4 GHz.

The screen on the new Samsung Galaxy A54 will be 6.5 inches and will be a capacitive Super AMOLED touchscreen. The resolution of the screen will be 1080 x 2400.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A54 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A54 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 84,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A54 specs

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI One UI Dimensions N/A Weight 189 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI One UI Dimensions N/A Weight 189 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU 2.4Ghz Octa Core Chipset Exynos 1280 soc GPU Mali-G68 MC4 DISPLAY Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~404 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Extra Features 120Hz MEMORY Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7X", PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps; gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8 CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO , BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing Audio Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 25W