  Samsung Galaxy A54 price in Pakistan & features
Articles
Samsung is making a new Galaxy A54 phone. Samsung will show off a new phone in its A-series line. The Samsung Galaxy A54, a high-end phone, will be the company’s next smartphone.

The next phone will run on the Exynos 1280 SoC chipset.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 has an Octa-Core CPU with a speed of 2.4 GHz. Corning makes Gorilla Glass.

The screen on the new Samsung Galaxy A54 will be 6.5 inches and will be a capacitive Super AMOLED touchscreen. The resolution of the screen will be 1080 x 2400.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A54 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A54 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 84,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A54 specs

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIOne UI
DimensionsN/A
Weight189 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
PROCESSORCPU2.4Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetExynos 1280 soc
GPUMali-G68 MC4
DISPLAYTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~404 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features120Hz
MEMORYBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7X”, PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
Featurespanorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps; gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing
AudioSpeaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 25W
