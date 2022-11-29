Samsung Galaxy A71 price in Pakistan & specifications

The Galaxy A71 is the newest phone from Samsung.

It has a Snapdragon 730 chipset with eight cores.

The Samsung Galaxy A71 has 8 gigabytes of RAM.

Advertisement

The Galaxy A71 is the newest phone from Samsung. It has a Snapdragon 730 chipset with eight cores.

The Samsung Galaxy A71 has a CPU with 8 gigabytes of RAM, which helps the phone work better.

The Samsung Galaxy A71 has 128 GB of built-in storage space and a slot for a microSD card that can hold up to 1 TB of extra space.

The 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, which gives it Full HD quality.

Also Read Oppo A16 price in Pakistan and specifications The Oppo A16 is now available to buy. The Oppo A16 has...

Samsung Galaxy A71 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A71 price in Pakistan is Rs. 56,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A71 & specifications

BUILD OS Android 10 OS UI OneUI 2.0 Dimensions 163.6 x 76 x 7. 7 mm Weight 179 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Prism, Crush Black, Silver, Blue, Pink FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 470 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SDM730 Snapdragon 730G (8 nm) GPU Adreno 618 DISPLAY Technology Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7″, PDAF + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + 5 MP , f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.2, depth sensor, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/240fps) Front 32 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8 CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer , gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical) Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack , MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast battery charging 25W