Samsung Galaxy A72 price in Pakistan & features

Samsung Galaxy A72 price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Samsung Galaxy A72 price in Pakistan & features

Samsung Galaxy A72

  • The Galaxy A72 from Samsung will have the first five-camera system on the back.
  • The smartphone has Android 11.0 and a 2.3 GHz Octa-Core CPU.
  • It has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus screen.
The Samsung Galaxy A72 was released in Pakistan at a fair price. The A71 was released by the company in the last quarter. The Samsung Galaxy A72 is getting more and more attention.

The Galaxy A72 from Samsung will have the first five-camera system on the back.

The 64-megapixel primary sensor; 12 megapixel super-wide; 8 megapixel telephoto; 2-megapixel macro; and LED flash

Samsung Galaxy A72’s 32-megapixel front selfie camera guarantees selfies. The smartphone is a strong opponent because it has Android 11.0, a 2.3 GHz Octa-Core CPU, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Chipset. The Samsung A72 has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus screen with 16 million colours.

The Samsung Galaxy A72 has 1080 x 2400 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 3. A 5000 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Samsung Galaxy A72 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A72 price in Pakistan is Rs. 82,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A72 specs

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIOne UI 3.1
Dimensions165 x 77.4 x 8.4 mm
Weight203 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsAwesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)
GPUAdreno 618
DISPLAYTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features90Hz, 800 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7X”, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesFunmode, Single Take, Live focus effects, Spin Bokeh, Zoom Bokeh blur, Color point), panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected]/120fps; gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical)
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), ANT+ support, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 25W
