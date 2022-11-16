Samsung Galaxy A72 price in Pakistan & features

The Samsung Galaxy A72 was released in Pakistan at a fair price. The A71 was released by the company in the last quarter. The Samsung Galaxy A72 is getting more and more attention.

The Galaxy A72 from Samsung will have the first five-camera system on the back.

The 64-megapixel primary sensor; 12 megapixel super-wide; 8 megapixel telephoto; 2-megapixel macro; and LED flash

Samsung Galaxy A72’s 32-megapixel front selfie camera guarantees selfies. The smartphone is a strong opponent because it has Android 11.0, a 2.3 GHz Octa-Core CPU, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Chipset. The Samsung A72 has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus screen with 16 million colours.

The Samsung Galaxy A72 has 1080 x 2400 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 3. A 5000 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Samsung Galaxy A72 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A72 price in Pakistan is Rs. 82,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A72 specs

BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI One UI 3.1 Dimensions 165 x 77.4 x 8.4 mm Weight 203 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm) GPU Adreno 618 DISPLAY Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Extra Features 90Hz, 800 nits (peak) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7X”, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Funmode, Single Take, Live focus effects, Spin Bokeh, Zoom Bokeh blur, Color point), panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/120fps; gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical) Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP67 dust /water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), ANT+ support, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 25W