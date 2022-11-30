Samsung Galaxy A73 Price in Pakistan & Features

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset is inside the Samsung Galaxy A73.

The Samsung Galaxy A73 is now available on the market at reasonable price.The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset is inside the Samsung Galaxy A73.

It has an ARM Mali-G68 GPU and an Octa-Core processor that runs at 2.2 GHz. The display on the Samsung Galaxy A73 is 6.7 inches long, and it has a Super AMOLED Plus Capacitive Touchscreen panel, which makes it stand out.

The display will have a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, which is the best setting for this class.

The Samsung Galaxy A73 has an optical fingerprint scanner under the screen for security and to protect the data. The Galaxy A73 has a big 5,000 mAh battery that lets you use it for a whole day and supports 25W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A73 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A73 price in Pakistan is Rs. 133,499/-

Samsung Galaxy A73 specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI OneUI 4.1 Dimensions 163.7 x 76.1 x 7.6 mm Weight 181 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Gray, Mint, White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 670 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 670) Chipset Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm ) GPU Adreno 642L Display Technology Super AMOLED Plus Capacitive touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 120Hz, 800 nits (HBM) Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card , (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps; gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical) Audio Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 25W