Samsung Galaxy A73 Price in Pakistan & Features

  • The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset is inside the Samsung Galaxy A73.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
  • The display on the Samsung Galaxy A73 is 6.7 inches long
The Samsung Galaxy A73  is now available on the market at reasonable price.The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset is inside the Samsung Galaxy A73.

It has an ARM Mali-G68 GPU and an Octa-Core processor that runs at 2.2 GHz. The display on the Samsung Galaxy A73 is 6.7 inches long, and it has a Super AMOLED Plus Capacitive Touchscreen panel, which makes it stand out.

The display will have a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, which is the best setting for this class.

The Samsung Galaxy A73 has an optical fingerprint scanner under the screen for security and to protect the data. The Galaxy A73 has a big 5,000 mAh battery that lets you use it for a whole day and supports 25W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A73 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A73 price in Pakistan is Rs. 133,499/-

Samsung Galaxy A73 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIOneUI 4.1
Dimensions163.7 x 76.1 x 7.6 mm
Weight181 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGray, Mint, White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 670 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 670)
ChipsetQualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 642L
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Plus Capacitive touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features120Hz, 800 nits (HBM)
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
Featurespanorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps; gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical)
AudioSpeaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 25W
