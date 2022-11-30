Samsung Galaxy A73 Price in Pakistan & Features

- The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset is inside the Samsung Galaxy A73.
- The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
- The display on the Samsung Galaxy A73 is 6.7 inches long
The Samsung Galaxy A73 is now available on the market at reasonable price.
It has an ARM Mali-G68 GPU and an Octa-Core processor that runs at 2.2 GHz. The display on the Samsung Galaxy A73 is 6.7 inches long, and it has a Super AMOLED Plus Capacitive Touchscreen panel, which makes it stand out.
The display will have a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, which is the best setting for this class.
The Samsung Galaxy A73 has an optical fingerprint scanner under the screen for security and to protect the data. The Galaxy A73 has a big 5,000 mAh battery that lets you use it for a whole day and supports 25W fast charging.
Samsung Galaxy A73 price in Pakistan
Samsung Galaxy A73 price in Pakistan is Rs. 133,499/-
Samsung Galaxy A73 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|OneUI 4.1
|Dimensions
|163.7 x 76.1 x 7.6 mm
|Weight
|181 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Gray, Mint, White
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 670 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 670)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 642L
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Plus Capacitive touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|120Hz, 800 nits (HBM)
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps; gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical)
|Audio
|Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 25W
