Samsung Galaxy A73 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy A73

  • Samsung Galaxy A73 has a 6.7-inches screen.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
  • The phone will have a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.
Samsung is making the Galaxy A73, which will be on the market soon. Samsung is planning to release a new smartphone in its A-series line.

The Samsung Galaxy A73 is a mid-range phone that will replace the Galaxy A72. The upcoming smartphone will use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G.

This phone’s processor is powerful. The device has a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core processor and an ARM Mali-G68 GPU.

Samsung’s Galaxy A73 boasts a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus capacitive touchscreen display.

The display will have a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, which is the best setting for this class. The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A73 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A73 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 133,499/-

Samsung Galaxy A73 specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIOneUI 4.1
Dimensions163.7 x 76.1 x 7.6 mm
Weight181 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGray, Mint, White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 670 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 670)
ChipsetQualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 642L
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Plus Capacitive touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features120Hz, 800 nits (HBM)
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
Featurespanorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps; gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, EDGE 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical)
AudioSpeaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 25W
