Samsung Galaxy A73 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy S10 Price in Pakistan and features
Samsung Galaxy S10 Price in Pakistan and specifications. Samsung Galaxy s10 is...
Samsung is making the Galaxy A73, which will be on the market soon. Samsung is planning to release a new smartphone in its A-series line.
The Samsung Galaxy A73 is a mid-range phone that will replace the Galaxy A72. The upcoming smartphone will use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G.
This phone’s processor is powerful. The device has a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core processor and an ARM Mali-G68 GPU.
Samsung’s Galaxy A73 boasts a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus capacitive touchscreen display.
The display will have a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, which is the best setting for this class. The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
Samsung Galaxy A73 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 133,499/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|OneUI 4.1
|Dimensions
|163.7 x 76.1 x 7.6 mm
|Weight
|181 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Gray, Mint, White
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 670 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 670)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 642L
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Plus Capacitive touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|120Hz, 800 nits (HBM)
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps; gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical)
|Audio
|Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 25W
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.