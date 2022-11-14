Samsung Galaxy J7 Price in Pakistan and features

Samsung Galaxy J7 Price in Pakistan and specifications.

The Galaxy J7 has one 1.5GB RAM and 16GB storage option. The Samsung smartphone is quite reasonably priced and has incredible specifications.

The Galaxy J7 had three color options: white, black, and gold. The gadget is highly regarded by fans of Samsung due to its internal features, screen size, camera configuration, battery life, and Galaxy J7 mobile performance.

Advertisement

The Galaxy J7 has a 5 MP front camera system and a single 13 MP back camera. The Galaxy J7’s display is a 5.5-inch screen with a maximum resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels. The Adreno 405Mali-T720MP2 GPU and the Snapdragon 615 Chipset help the Galaxy J7 perform well.

A 3000 mAh battery powers the phone.

Samsung Galaxy J7 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy J7 price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 10,999 – 15,999/-

Samsung Galaxy J7 Specifications

Dimension 152.2 x 79.1 x 7.9 mm Weight 170 g Battery 3000 mAh OS Android OS, v5.1 (Lollipop) Memory 16GB built-in (11.6GB Available), 1.5GB RAM, microSD card (supports up to 128GB) Processor 1.2 GHz Quad-Core, 1.0 GHZ Quad-Core Cortex-A53, Qualcomm Snapdragon 615

GPU: Adreno 405 Connectivity Bluetooth v4.0, A2DP, USB (microUSB v2.0), WLAN (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot, NFC, GPRS, EGDE, 3G (HSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps) Display Size 5.5 Inches, 720 x 1280 pixels (~267 ppi pixel density)

Sensors: Accelerometer, proximity Display Colour Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch Operating

Frequency / Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600) Browser HTML5 Colors White, Black Entertainment FM radio with RDS recording, 3.5mm audio jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/Flac player, SNS integration, YouTube, Google Talk, Games (built-in + downloadable ) Camera 13 MP, 4128 x 3096 pixels, autofocus, LED flash, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video [email protected], 2ndry 5 MP Other Features GPS + A-GPS support & GLONASS, Dual SIM + Micro-SIM, dual stand-by), ANT+ support, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Google Search, Maps, Gmail, Photo/video editor, Document viewer, Google Talk, Speakerphone Ring Tones Downlaodable, Polyphonic, MP3, WAV Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM

Also Read Samsung Galaxy A51 Price in Pakistan and full specifications The Samsung Galaxy A51 smartphone is now available in the market, the...