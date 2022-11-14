Samsung Galaxy J7 Price in Pakistan and features

Advertisement
  • Samsung Galaxy J7 Price in Pakistan and specifications.

The Galaxy J7 has one 1.5GB RAM and 16GB storage option. The Samsung smartphone is quite reasonably priced and has incredible specifications.

The Galaxy J7 had three color options: white, black, and gold. The gadget is highly regarded by fans of Samsung due to its internal features, screen size, camera configuration, battery life, and Galaxy J7 mobile performance.

The Galaxy J7 has a 5 MP front camera system and a single 13 MP back camera. The Galaxy J7’s display is a 5.5-inch screen with a maximum resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels. The Adreno 405Mali-T720MP2 GPU and the Snapdragon 615 Chipset help the Galaxy J7 perform well.

A 3000 mAh battery powers the phone.

Samsung Galaxy J7 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy J7 price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 10,999 – 15,999/-

Samsung Galaxy J7 Specifications

 Dimension152.2 x 79.1 x 7.9 mm
 Weight170 g
 Battery3000 mAh
 OSAndroid OS, v5.1 (Lollipop)
 Memory16GB built-in (11.6GB Available), 1.5GB RAM, microSD card (supports up to 128GB)
 Processor1.2 GHz Quad-Core1.0 GHZ Quad-Core Cortex-A53, Qualcomm Snapdragon 615
GPU: Adreno 405
 ConnectivityBluetooth v4.0, A2DP, USB (microUSB v2.0), WLAN (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot, NFC, GPRS, EGDE, 3G (HSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps)
 Display Size5.5 Inches, 720 x 1280 pixels (~267 ppi pixel density)
Sensors: Accelerometer, proximity
 Display ColourSuper AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
 Operating
Frequency / Band		SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
 3G BandHSDPA 900 / 2100
 4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600)
 BrowserHTML5
 ColorsWhite, Black
 EntertainmentFM radio with RDS recording, 3.5mm audio jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/Flac player, SNS integration, YouTube, Google Talk, Games (built-in + downloadable)
 Camera13 MP, 4128 x 3096 pixels, autofocus, LED flash, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video [email protected], 2ndry 5 MP
 Other FeaturesGPS + A-GPS support & GLONASS, Dual SIM + Micro-SIM, dual stand-by), ANT+ support, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Google Search, Maps, Gmail, Photo/video editor, Document viewer, Google Talk, Speakerphone
 Ring TonesDownlaodable, Polyphonic, MP3, WAV
 MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM

