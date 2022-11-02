Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy M02s Price in Pakistan & special specs

  • The Samsung Galaxy M02s is an affordable middle-tier smartphone.
  • It has a 13-megapixel wide-angle shooter with AutoFocus and 2-megapixels macro.
  • Fast charging at 15W is supported, so the phone can be fully charged in minutes.
Samsung introduces  Galaxy M02s with affordable price in Pakistan. The new low-cost gadget has a 13-megapixel wide-angle shooter with AutoFocus, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth-of-field camera. With its 5 megapixel sensor, the front camera takes stunning photos of your selfies.

The IPS LCD screen on this phone is 6.5 inches in size and has a pixel density of 270, making the resolution 720 by 1600. The phone has a screen-to-body ratio of 81.8% and a screen aspect ratio of 20:9. It comes in the standard fare of black, blue, and red.

Multitasking is facilitated by the phone’s 1.8GHz Octa-core processor and Qualcomm SDM450 Snapdragon 450 chipset. There are two different memory setups available, one with 32GB of internal storage and 3GB of RAM and the other with 64GB of internal storage and 4GB of RAM. There’s also a slot for a microSD card, so you can add more storage if you need it.

Samsung included a massive, non-removable 5000 mAh battery to ensure the phone would last through a full day of heavy use. Fast charging at 15W is supported, so the phone can be fully charged in just a few minutes. Although Samsung’s M-series phones are more affordable, the company still charges more for its flagship Galaxy S line.

Samsung Galaxy M02s Price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy M02s price in Pakistan is Rs. 20,999/-

Samsung Galaxy M02s specs

NETWORK
TechnologyGSM / HSPA / LTE
2G BandsGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only)
3G BandsHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G Bands1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps
BODY
Dimensions164.2 x 75.9 x 9.1 mm (6.46 x 2.99 x 0.36 in)
Weight196 g (6.91 oz)
BuildGlass front, plastic back, plastic frame
SimSingle SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
DISPLAY
TypePLS LCD
Size6.5 inches, 102.0 cm2 (~81.8% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density)
PLATFORM
OSAndroid 10
ChipsetQualcomm SDM450 Snapdragon 450 (14 nm)
CPUOcta-core 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53
GPUAdreno 506
MEMORY
Card slotmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal32GB/3GB RAM, 64GB/4GB RAM
Others
  • eMMC 5.1
CAMERA
Primary13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), AF 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
FeaturesLED flash
Video[email protected]
Secondary5 MP, f/2.2
SOUND
LoudspeakerYes
3.5mm jackYes
COMMS
WLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
BluetoothYes
GPSGPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
NFCNo
RadioFM radio
USBYes
FEATURES
SensorsAccelerometer, proximity
BATTERY
TypeLi-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
Others
  • Fast charging 15W
MISC
ColorsBlack, Blue, Red
