Samsung Galaxy M02s Price in Pakistan & special specs

The Samsung Galaxy M02s is an affordable middle-tier smartphone.
It has a 13-megapixel wide-angle shooter with AutoFocus and 2-megapixels macro.
Fast charging at 15W is supported, so the phone can be fully charged in minutes.
Advertisement
Samsung introduces Galaxy M02s with affordable price in Pakistan. The new low-cost gadget has a 13-megapixel wide-angle shooter with AutoFocus, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth-of-field camera. With its 5 megapixel sensor, the front camera takes stunning photos of your selfies.
The IPS LCD screen on this phone is 6.5 inches in size and has a pixel density of 270, making the resolution 720 by 1600. The phone has a screen-to-body ratio of 81.8% and a screen aspect ratio of 20:9. It comes in the standard fare of black, blue, and red.
Multitasking is facilitated by the phone’s 1.8GHz Octa-core processor and Qualcomm SDM450 Snapdragon 450 chipset. There are two different memory setups available, one with 32GB of internal storage and 3GB of RAM and the other with 64GB of internal storage and 4GB of RAM. There’s also a slot for a microSD card, so you can add more storage if you need it.
Samsung included a massive, non-removable 5000 mAh battery to ensure the phone would last through a full day of heavy use. Fast charging at 15W is supported, so the phone can be fully charged in just a few minutes. Although Samsung’s M-series phones are more affordable, the company still charges more for its flagship Galaxy S line.