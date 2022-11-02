Samsung Galaxy M02s Price in Pakistan & special specs

The Samsung Galaxy M02s is an affordable middle-tier smartphone.

It has a 13-megapixel wide-angle shooter with AutoFocus and 2-megapixels macro.

Fast charging at 15W is supported, so the phone can be fully charged in minutes.

Samsung introduces Galaxy M02s with affordable price in Pakistan. The new low-cost gadget has a 13-megapixel wide-angle shooter with AutoFocus, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth-of-field camera. With its 5 megapixel sensor, the front camera takes stunning photos of your selfies.

The IPS LCD screen on this phone is 6.5 inches in size and has a pixel density of 270, making the resolution 720 by 1600. The phone has a screen-to-body ratio of 81.8% and a screen aspect ratio of 20:9. It comes in the standard fare of black, blue, and red.

Multitasking is facilitated by the phone’s 1.8GHz Octa-core processor and Qualcomm SDM450 Snapdragon 450 chipset. There are two different memory setups available, one with 32GB of internal storage and 3GB of RAM and the other with 64GB of internal storage and 4GB of RAM. There’s also a slot for a microSD card, so you can add more storage if you need it.

Samsung included a massive, non-removable 5000 mAh battery to ensure the phone would last through a full day of heavy use. Fast charging at 15W is supported, so the phone can be fully charged in just a few minutes. Although Samsung’s M-series phones are more affordable, the company still charges more for its flagship Galaxy S line.

Samsung Galaxy M02s Price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy M02s price in Pakistan is Rs. 20,999/- Samsung Galaxy M02s specs NETWORK Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G Bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only) 3G Bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Bands 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps BODY Dimensions 164.2 x 75.9 x 9.1 mm (6.46 x 2.99 x 0.36 in) Weight 196 g (6.91 oz) Build Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame Sim Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) DISPLAY Type PLS LCD Size 6.5 inches, 102.0 cm2 (~81.8% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density) PLATFORM OS Android 10 Chipset Qualcomm SDM450 Snapdragon 450 (14 nm) CPU Octa-core 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53 GPU Adreno 506 MEMORY Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 32GB/3GB RAM, 64GB/4GB RAM Others eMMC 5.1 CAMERA Primary 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), AF 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash Video [email protected] Secondary 5 MP, f/2.2 SOUND Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth Yes GPS GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS NFC No Radio FM radio USB Yes FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, proximity BATTERY Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Others Fast charging 15W MISC Colors Black, Blue, Red

