Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price in Pakistan & special features

Samsung released Galaxy Note 10 Lite with fair price Pakistan. The phone is for clients who can’t afford the company’s high-end model. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite was announced in the first quarter of the year.

The phone has dual-screen technology. Amazing specifications. Exynos 9810 is the strong chipset of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 Lite. This is a powerful high-end chipset.

The Samsung Galaxy Note Lite’s SoC will be combined with 8GB of RAM for a high-energy arrangement. The built-in storage is likewise very large. The Galaxy Note 10 by Samsung Lite has 128GB of inbuilt storage to store large files and allow for future expansion.

The Samsung Note 10 Lite has a 12-megapixel main sensor, 12-megapixel secondary sensor, and 12-megapixel depth sensor. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will have 6.7-inch super AMOLED HD+ display.

This notch will accommodate a 10-megapixel front-facing camera. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite’s in-screen fingerprint reader protects your data. The phone’s 4500 mAh battery is low-quality compared to other current smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price in Pakistan is Rs. 99,999/-

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite specs

Build OS Android 10 OS UI One UI Dimensions 163.7 x 76.1 x 8.7 mm Weight 198 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, White, Blue, Red Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.7 GHz Mongoose M3 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Exynos 9810 (10 nm) GPU Mali-G72 MP18 Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Extra Features Always-on display, HDR Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.7, 27mm (wide), 1/2.55″, Dual Pixel PDAF + 12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.6″, PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps) Front 32 MP, f/2.0, 25mm (wide), 1/2.8″, AF, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS USB Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 32-bit/384kHz audio, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), ANT+, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photovideo/editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast battery charging 25W

