Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price in Pakistan & special features

Samsung Galaxy Note 3 Price in Pakistan and Features
Samsung Galaxy Note 3 Price in Pakistan and specifications. The Samsung Galaxy...
Samsung released Galaxy Note 10 Lite with fair price Pakistan. The phone is for clients who can’t afford the company’s high-end model. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite was announced in the first quarter of the year.
The phone has dual-screen technology. Amazing specifications. Exynos 9810 is the strong chipset of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 Lite. This is a powerful high-end chipset.
The Samsung Galaxy Note Lite’s SoC will be combined with 8GB of RAM for a high-energy arrangement. The built-in storage is likewise very large. The Galaxy Note 10 by Samsung Lite has 128GB of inbuilt storage to store large files and allow for future expansion.
The Samsung Note 10 Lite has a 12-megapixel main sensor, 12-megapixel secondary sensor, and 12-megapixel depth sensor. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will have 6.7-inch super AMOLED HD+ display.
This notch will accommodate a 10-megapixel front-facing camera. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite’s in-screen fingerprint reader protects your data. The phone’s 4500 mAh battery is low-quality compared to other current smartphones.
The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price in Pakistan is Rs. 99,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|One UI
|Dimensions
|163.7 x 76.1 x 8.7 mm
|Weight
|198 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, White, Blue, Red
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.7 GHz Mongoose M3 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Exynos 9810 (10 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G72 MP18
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Extra Features
|Always-on display, HDR
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.7, 27mm (wide), 1/2.55″, Dual Pixel PDAF + 12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.6″, PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.0, 25mm (wide), 1/2.8″, AF, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
|USB
|Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 32-bit/384kHz audio, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), ANT+, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photovideo/editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 25W
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.