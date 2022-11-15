Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price in Pakistan & special features

  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will have 6.7-inch super AMOLED HD+ display.
  • Exynos 9810 is the strong high-end chipset of Samsung’s phone.
  • The phone’s 4500 mAh battery is low-quality compared to other current phones.
Samsung released  Galaxy Note 10 Lite with fair price Pakistan. The phone is for clients who can’t afford the company’s high-end model. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite was announced in the first quarter of the year.

The phone has dual-screen technology. Amazing specifications. Exynos 9810 is the strong chipset of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 Lite. This is a powerful high-end chipset.

The Samsung Galaxy Note Lite’s SoC will be combined with 8GB of RAM for a high-energy arrangement. The built-in storage is likewise very large. The Galaxy Note 10 by Samsung Lite has 128GB of inbuilt storage to store large files and allow for future expansion.

The Samsung Note 10 Lite has a 12-megapixel main sensor, 12-megapixel secondary sensor, and 12-megapixel depth sensor. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will have 6.7-inch super AMOLED HD+ display.

This notch will accommodate a 10-megapixel front-facing camera. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite’s in-screen fingerprint reader protects your data. The phone’s 4500 mAh battery is low-quality compared to other current smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price in Pakistan is Rs. 99,999/-

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite specs

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
UIOne UI
Dimensions163.7 x 76.1 x 8.7 mm
Weight198 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, White, Blue, Red
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.7 GHz Mongoose M3 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetExynos 9810 (10 nm)
GPUMali-G72 MP18
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Extra FeaturesAlways-on display, HDR
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.7, 27mm (wide), 1/2.55″, Dual Pixel PDAF + 12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.6″, PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps)
Front32 MP, f/2.0, 25mm (wide), 1/2.8″, AF, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
USBType-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 32-bit/384kHz audio, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraSamsung DeX (desktop experience support), ANT+, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photovideo/editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast battery charging 25W

