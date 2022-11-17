Samsung Galaxy Note 10 price in Pakistan & special features

Samsung Galaxy a22 Price in Pakistan and Specifications
Samsung Galaxy a22 Price in Pakistan and features. The Samsung Galaxy A22...
Samsung released Galaxy Note 10 with fair price in Pakistan. The code name for this phone is “DaVinci,” therefore it will be a work of art. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will be the world’s largest smartphone, beating Apple’s 6.3-inch screen and 6.75-inch pro model.
Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 has a 4K Dynamic AMOLED display. Samsung Galaxy Note’s display resolution is 1080 x 2280 and its design is updated. On the phone’s front is merely the display.
Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 will be the first with a full-screen design and minimal bezels. Samsung Galaxy Note 10’s internals are also upgraded, including the Exynos 9825 chipset, which will beat most of its rivals.
Because of its powerful chipset and immersive display, Galaxy Note 10 is expected to be the world’s most powerful smartphone. Samsung Note 10 will launch with Android Pie and Samsung’s latest invention, One UI, developed in collaboration with Google. This will make the gadget even more desirable for smartphone fans.
The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 price in Pakistan is Rs. 100,000/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|One UI
|Dimensions
|151 x 72 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|168 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Aura Glow, Aura White, Aura Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.73 GHz Mongoose M4 + 2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A75 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Exynos 9825 (7 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G76 MP12
|Display
|Technology
|Dynamic AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.3 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2280 Pixels (~400 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Extra Features
|HDR10 compliant, Always-on display
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.5-1.8-2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/2.55″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS 12 MP, f/2.1, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.6″, AF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 16 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], [email protected], HDR, dual-video rec)
|Front
|10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), Dual Pixel PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2048/150 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, HeartRate, Iris Scanner, SpO2
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 32-bit/384kHz audio, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Dolby Atmos/AKG sound, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 dust/water proof (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Stylus (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro)
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 3500 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 25W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 20W (market dependent)
