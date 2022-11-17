Samsung Galaxy Note 10 price in Pakistan & special features

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will be the world’s largest smartphone.

The code name for this phone is “DaVinci,” therefore it will be a work of art.

It will launch with Android Pie and Samsung’s latest invention, One UI.

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 has a 4K Dynamic AMOLED display. Samsung Galaxy Note’s display resolution is 1080 x 2280 and its design is updated. On the phone’s front is merely the display.

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 will be the first with a full-screen design and minimal bezels. Samsung Galaxy Note 10’s internals are also upgraded, including the Exynos 9825 chipset, which will beat most of its rivals.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 price in Pakistan is Rs. 100,000/-

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 specs

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI One UI Dimensions 151 x 72 x 7.9 mm Weight 168 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Aura Glow, Aura White, Aura Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.73 GHz Mongoose M4 + 2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A75 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Exynos 9825 (7 nm) GPU Mali-G76 MP12 Display Technology Dynamic AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.3 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2280 Pixels (~400 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Extra Features HDR10 compliant, Always-on display Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.5-1.8-2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/2.55″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS 12 MP, f/2.1, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.6″, AF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 16 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], [email protected], HDR, dual-video rec) Front 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), Dual Pixel PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2048/150 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, HeartRate, Iris Scanner, SpO2 Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 32-bit/384kHz audio, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Dolby Atmos/AKG sound, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 dust/water proof (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Stylus (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro) Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 3500 mAh – Fast battery charging 25W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 20W (market dependent )

