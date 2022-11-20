Samsung Galaxy Note 20 price in Pakistan & specs

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has a 6.7-inches screen.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is now on the market. It is powered by the Exynos 990 (7 nm+) chipset, which is one of the newest and most powerful ones.

This chipset, which is found in flagship phones, is known for how well it works.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has 8 gigabytes of RAM, which is a lot. The smartphone works well because it has a high-end CPU and RAM.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 179,999/-

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 specs

Build OS Android 10 OS UI OneUI 2.5 Dimensions 161.6 x 75.2 x 8.3 mm Weight 192 g SIM Hybrid Dual Sim, Dual Standby, eSIM, (Nano-SIM) Colors Mystic Grey , Mystic Green, Mystic Bronze Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.73 GHz Mongoose M5 + 2 x 2.50 GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Exynos 990 (7 nm+) GPU Mali-G77 MP11 Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI) Extra Features HDR10+, Always-on display Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 64 MP, f/2.0, 29mm (telephoto), 1/1.72″, PDAF, OIS, 1.1x optical zoom, 3x hybrid zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, PDAF, Super Steady video, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video (8K@24fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro -EIS & OIS) Front 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video (4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO USB 3.2, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro Audio 32-bit/384kHz audio, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Tuned by AKG, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 dust/water proof (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Stylus (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro) Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh – Fast charging 25W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging 9W