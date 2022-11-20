Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

  • The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has a 6.7-inches screen.
  • It is powered by the Exynos 990 (7 nm+) chipset.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is now on the market. It is powered by the Exynos 990 (7 nm+) chipset, which is one of the newest and most powerful ones.

This chipset, which is found in flagship phones, is known for how well it works.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has 8 gigabytes of RAM, which is a lot. The smartphone works well because it has a high-end CPU and RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20’s screen is 6.7 inches wide and has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 179,999/-

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 specs

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
UIOneUI 2.5
Dimensions161.6 x 75.2 x 8.3 mm
Weight192 g
SIMHybrid Dual Sim, Dual Standby, eSIM, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMystic Grey, Mystic Green, Mystic Bronze
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.73 GHz Mongoose M5 + 2 x 2.50 GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetExynos 990 (7 nm+)
GPUMali-G77 MP11
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
Extra FeaturesHDR10+, Always-on display
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 64 MP, f/2.0, 29mm (telephoto), 1/1.72″, PDAF, OIS, 1.1x optical zoom, 3x hybrid zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, PDAF, Super Steady video, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video (8K@24fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS & OIS)
Front10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video (4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
USB3.2, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro
Audio32-bit/384kHz audio, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraTuned by AKG, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 dust/water proof (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Stylus (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro)
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh
– Fast charging 25W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging 9W
