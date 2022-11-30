Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price in Pakistan with stylish look

Samsung has a new Galaxy S20 with the designation FE.

New phone will include Snapdragon 865 and Exynos 990 high-end chipsets.

S20 FE has a lot of RAM and a powerful CPU, so it runs swiftly.

Samsung has a new Galaxy S20 with the designation FE, which is available in cheaper price in Pakistan. The Galaxy S20 FE is the Fan Edition.

Let’s look at tSamsung he phone’s primary features to help you decide if you want it. The new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE will include Snapdragon 865.

It’s used in flagship devices. The Samsung Galaxy S20 may also have Exynos 990, according to reports. No problem, both are high-end chipsets that will deliver high-end performance.

The new phone has 8GB of RAM. Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE has a lot of RAM and a powerful CPU, so it runs swiftly. The Samsung S20 FE has 128/256GB of storage.

This gives you adequate space to save a lot of info for the future. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE’s rear has a triple camera system.

The main sensor is 12 megapixels, as is the ultra-wide lens. The Galaxy S20 FE’s 8-megapixel telephoto lens has 3x optical zoom.

A 32MP selfie cam lets you shoot nice photos. 4,500 mAh battery supports 15W wired charging. The S20 FE has a 6.5-inch display.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price in Pakistan is Rs. 122,499/-

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE specs

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI OneUI 2.0 Dimensions 159.8 x 74.5 x 8.4 mm Weight 190 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Cloud Lavender , Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy, Cloud Orange Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.73 GHz Mongoose M5 + 2 x 2.50 GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Exynos 990 (7 nm+) GPU Mali-G77 MP11 Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 1440 x 2400 Pixels (~431 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Extra Features HDR10+, Always-on display, 120Hz refresh rate Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.0 Card microSD Card , (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.0, 73mm (telephoto), 1/4.5″, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.0″, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video (4K, 1080p, gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.74″, HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps (gyro-EIS)) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (5CA) Cat19 1800/200 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity, SpO2 Audio MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass 3), Plastic back, Aluminum frame, 32-bit/384kHz audio, Tuned by AKG, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 15W, Fast wireless charging 15W, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W, USB Power Delivery 3.0

