  Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price in Pakistan with stylish look
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price in Pakistan with stylish look

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price in Pakistan with stylish look

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price in Pakistan with stylish look

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price in Pakistan with stylish look

  • Samsung has a new Galaxy S20 with the designation FE.
  • New phone will include Snapdragon 865 and Exynos 990 high-end chipsets.
  • S20 FE has a lot of RAM and a powerful CPU, so it runs swiftly.
Samsung has a new Galaxy S20 with the designation FE, which is available in cheaper price in Pakistan. The Galaxy S20 FE is the Fan Edition.

Let’s look at tSamsung he phone’s primary features to help you decide if you want it. The new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE will include Snapdragon 865.

It’s used in flagship devices. The Samsung Galaxy S20 may also have Exynos 990, according to reports. No problem, both are high-end chipsets that will deliver high-end performance.

The new phone has 8GB of RAM. Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE has a lot of RAM and a powerful CPU, so it runs swiftly. The Samsung S20 FE has 128/256GB of storage.

This gives you adequate space to save a lot of info for the future. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE’s rear has a triple camera system.

The main sensor is 12 megapixels, as is the ultra-wide lens. The Galaxy S20 FE’s 8-megapixel telephoto lens has 3x optical zoom.

A 32MP selfie cam lets you shoot nice photos. 4,500 mAh battery supports 15W wired charging. The S20 FE has a 6.5-inch display.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price in Pakistan is Rs. 122,499/-

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE specs

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIOneUI 2.0
Dimensions159.8 x 74.5 x 8.4 mm
Weight190 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy, Cloud Orange
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.73 GHz Mongoose M5 + 2 x 2.50 GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetExynos 990 (7 nm+)
GPUMali-G77 MP11
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1440 x 2400 Pixels (~431 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
Extra FeaturesHDR10+, Always-on display, 120Hz refresh rate
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.0
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.0, 73mm (telephoto), 1/4.5″, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.0″, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video (4K, 1080p, gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.74″, HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps (gyro-EIS))
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (5CA) Cat19 1800/200 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity, SpO2
AudioMP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass 3), Plastic back, Aluminum frame, 32-bit/384kHz audio, Tuned by AKG, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 15W, Fast wireless charging 15W, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W, USB Power Delivery 3.0

