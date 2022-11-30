Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price in Pakistan with stylish look

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price in Pakistan & special features
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE will include a Snapdragon 865 CPU. Main sensor...
Samsung has a new Galaxy S20 with the designation FE, which is available in cheaper price in Pakistan. The Galaxy S20 FE is the Fan Edition.
Let’s look at tSamsung he phone’s primary features to help you decide if you want it. The new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE will include Snapdragon 865.
It’s used in flagship devices. The Samsung Galaxy S20 may also have Exynos 990, according to reports. No problem, both are high-end chipsets that will deliver high-end performance.
The new phone has 8GB of RAM. Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE has a lot of RAM and a powerful CPU, so it runs swiftly. The Samsung S20 FE has 128/256GB of storage.
This gives you adequate space to save a lot of info for the future. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE’s rear has a triple camera system.
The main sensor is 12 megapixels, as is the ultra-wide lens. The Galaxy S20 FE’s 8-megapixel telephoto lens has 3x optical zoom.
A 32MP selfie cam lets you shoot nice photos. 4,500 mAh battery supports 15W wired charging. The S20 FE has a 6.5-inch display.
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price in Pakistan is Rs. 122,499/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|UI
|OneUI 2.0
|Dimensions
|159.8 x 74.5 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|190 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy, Cloud Orange
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.73 GHz Mongoose M5 + 2 x 2.50 GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Exynos 990 (7 nm+)
|GPU
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2400 Pixels (~431 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Extra Features
|HDR10+, Always-on display, 120Hz refresh rate
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.0
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.0, 73mm (telephoto), 1/4.5″, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.0″, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video (4K, 1080p, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.74″, HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps (gyro-EIS))
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (5CA) Cat19 1800/200 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity, SpO2
|Audio
|MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass 3), Plastic back, Aluminum frame, 32-bit/384kHz audio, Tuned by AKG, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging 15W, Fast wireless charging 15W, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W, USB Power Delivery 3.0
