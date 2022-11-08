Advertisement
  Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus price in Pakistan & specifications

  Samsung's Galaxy S20 Plus is affordable in Pakistan.
  The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus offers 256GB of storage.
  • The Samsung S20 Plus has four rear cameras.
Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Plus is affordable in Pakistan. Three models offer amazing capabilities in the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 2020.

The Galaxy S20 Plus is available with Samsung’s most powerful mobile processor, the Exynos 990.

This flagship chipset’s performance is on another level, and it is also the best-performing processor of 2020, available in Samsung Galaxy S20s. The phone comes with 12 GB of RAM.

The phone’s processor and RAM make processing fast. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus offers 256GB of storage. In the phone’s microSD slot, users can store up to 1 terabyte of data.

The Samsung S20 Plus has four rear cameras. 64-megapixel sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus has one selfie camera. Bezel-less displays look to be making progress.

The phone’s edges are almost invisible. The Galaxy S20 Plus’s 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen offers full HD+ performance.

This device runs Android 10, the latest OS for 2020, and is upgradable to the latest OS for 2022. The Samsung S20 Plus has a 4000 mAh battery and an integrated fingerprint scanner.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus price in Pakistan is Rs 187,999/-

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIOne UI
Dimensions161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8 mm
Weight186 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.73 GHz Mongoose M5 & 2×2.60 GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetExynos 990 (7 nm+)
GPUMali-G77 MP11
DISPLAYTechnologyDynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3200 Pixels (~524 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 6
Extra FeaturesHDR10+, Always-on display, 120Hz (up to FHD resolution)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.0
CardmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 64 MP, f/2.0, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x hybrid optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), AF, Super Steady video + 0.3 MP, TOF 3D, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, HDR10+, dual-video rec., stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS & OIS)
Front10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.2″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
USB3.2, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps Gbps DL)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint(under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass 6), glass back + Gorilla Glass 6), aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast battery charging 25W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W, Power bank/Reverse wireless charging 9W
