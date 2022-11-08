Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus price in Pakistan & specifications

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Plus is affordable in Pakistan.

The Galaxy S20 Plus is available with Samsung’s most powerful mobile processor, the Exynos 990.

This flagship chipset’s performance is on another level, and it is also the best-performing processor of 2020, available in Samsung Galaxy S20s. The phone comes with 12 GB of RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus has one selfie camera. Bezel-less displays look to be making progress.

The phone’s edges are almost invisible. The Galaxy S20 Plus’s 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen offers full HD+ performance.

This device runs Android 10, the latest OS for 2020, and is upgradable to the latest OS for 2022. The Samsung S20 Plus has a 4000 mAh battery and an integrated fingerprint scanner.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus price in Pakistan is Rs 187,999/-

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus specifications

BUILD OS Android 10.0 OS UI One UI Dimensions 161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8 mm Weight 186 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM , Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.73 GHz Mongoose M5 & 2×2.60 GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Exynos 990 (7 nm+) GPU Mali-G77 MP11 DISPLAY Technology Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen , 16M colors, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 Pixels (~524 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Extra Features HDR10+, Always-on display, 120Hz (up to FHD resolution) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.0 Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 64 MP, f/2.0, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x hybrid optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), AF, Super Steady video + 0.3 MP, TOF 3D, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, HDR10+, dual-video rec., stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS & OIS) Front 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.2″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO USB 3.2, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps Gbps DL) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint(under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass 6), glass back + Gorilla Glass 6), aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast battery charging 25W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W, Power bank/Reverse wireless charging 9W