Samsung Galaxy S22 Note price in Pakistan & special features

Samsung released Galaxy S22 with fair price in Pakistan, the successor to the Note, is now in development at Samsung. By next year, Samsung will no longer produce Galaxy Note devices.

However, there is talk of a new Note-series device in the works. This latest Note handset from Samsung will be known as the Galaxy S22 Note and will serve as the company’s flagship offering.

The smartphone’s chipset is Exynos 2100 (5 nm). Additionally, the smartphone’s chipset is a top-tier model capable of handling the most demanding tasks with relative ease.

The new Samsung Galaxy S22 Note is powered by an Octa-Core processor running at 2.9 GHz. The device’s screen is a gigantic 6.8 inches in size, making it a pleasure to use.

It has been confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy S22 would feature a Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen with a full HD resolution of 1440 x 3200 Pixels. This gadget’s display is shielded by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Moreover, a Mali-G78 MP14 GPU is included. The SoC has 12/16 GB of RAM built right in. This is Samsung’s top-tier RAM, and it’s used in the Galaxy S22 Note. The chipset and the RAM will greatly improve the phone’s processing performance.

The Samsung S22 Note’s internal storage is 128/256512 gigabytes, which is more than enough space to keep all of your data for the rest of your life and then some. This device’s rear houses a quad camera system with a main sensor that measures in at 108 megapixels wide, a secondary sensor that measures in at 10 megapixels telephoto, and an ultrawide camera measuring in at 12 megapixels.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Note has a single camera for taking selfies, but its 40 megapixel resolution will completely alter your way of living. To prevent its use by anyone who shouldn’t, the phone has an ultrasonic fingerprint reader hidden beneath the screen.

The Galaxy S22 Note has an ingress protection rating of IP68 (up to 1.5m for 30 mins). The capacity of the S22 Note’s new battery is expected to be around 5000 mAh. This smartphone can handle the power, and it charges quickly.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Note price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Note price in Pakistan is Rs. 234,999/-

Samsung Galaxy S22 Note specs

Build OS Android 12 OS Dimensions 163.2 x 77.9 x 8.9mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby, eSIM (Nano-SIM) Colors Black; other colors Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave Processor CPU 2.9Ghz Octa Core Chipset Exynos 2100 (5 nm) GPU Mali-G78 MP14 Display Technology Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 Pixels (~516 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+, 1500 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128/256/512GB Built-in, 12/16GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Quad Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.33″, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 10 MP, f/4.9, (periscope telephoto), 1/3.52″, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom + 10 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), 1/3.52″, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF, Super Steady video, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS) Front 40 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity Audio 32-bit/384kHz audio, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus), aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Stylus support, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX ( desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands, and dictation, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Ultra-Wideband (UWB) support, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W

