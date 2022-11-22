Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus price in Pakistan & specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus has a 6.9 inches screen.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

It could also have a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle camera like the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The Galaxy S23 series will be released by Samsung. There will be talk about the Plus series. Soon, the flagship will go on sale around the world.

Rumours of a Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus are circulating as the year 2022 draws to a close. Some people say that the next series may have a body and camera like the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra has a main sensor with 108 MP, but there are rumours that the Galaxy S23 will have a main sensor with 200 MP.

Like the Galaxy S23 Plus, the Ultra model might have a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle camera.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 has a big Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen with Corning Gorilla Glass measuring 6.9 inches. A 5000 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 189,999/- Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus specifications BUILD OS Android 13 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual standby (2 Nano-SIMs + eSIM) Colors Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave PROCESSOR CPU 2.8Ghz Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 GPU Adreno 740 DISPLAY Technology Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch Size 6.9 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3220 Pixels (~511 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass MEMORY Built-in 256/512GB Built-in, 12/16GB RAM Card No CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 200 MP main sensor, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS) Front 40 MP CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity Audio 32-bit/384kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins) Armour aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging, USB Power Delivery, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging