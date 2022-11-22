Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus price in Pakistan & specifications

  • News
Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus

  • The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus has a 6.9 inches screen.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
  • It could also have a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle camera like the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
The Galaxy S23 series will be released by Samsung. There will be talk about the Plus series. Soon, the flagship will go on sale around the world.

Rumours of a Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus are circulating as the year 2022 draws to a close. Some people say that the next series may have a body and camera like the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra has a main sensor with 108 MP, but there are rumours that the Galaxy S23 will have a main sensor with 200 MP.

Like the Galaxy S23 Plus, the Ultra model might have a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle camera.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 has a big Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen with Corning Gorilla Glass measuring 6.9 inches. A 5000 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 189,999/-

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual standby (2 Nano-SIMs + eSIM)
ColorsVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
PROCESSORCPU2.8Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
GPUAdreno 740
DISPLAYTechnologyDynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size6.9 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3220 Pixels (~511 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
MEMORYBuilt-in256/512GB Built-in, 12/16GB RAM
CardNo
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 200 MP main sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS)
Front40 MP
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity
Audio32-bit/384kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins) Armour aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging, USB Power Delivery, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging
