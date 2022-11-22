Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus price in Pakistan & specifications

- The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus has a 6.9 inches screen.
- The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
- It could also have a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle camera like the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
The Galaxy S23 series will be released by Samsung. There will be talk about the Plus series. Soon, the flagship will go on sale around the world.
Rumours of a Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus are circulating as the year 2022 draws to a close. Some people say that the next series may have a body and camera like the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
The Galaxy S22 Ultra has a main sensor with 108 MP, but there are rumours that the Galaxy S23 will have a main sensor with 200 MP.
Like the Galaxy S23 Plus, the Ultra model might have a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle camera.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 has a big Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen with Corning Gorilla Glass measuring 6.9 inches. A 5000 mAh battery gives the phone power.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus price in Pakistan
Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 189,999/-
Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual standby (2 Nano-SIMs + eSIM)
|Colors
|Various
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|2.8Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|GPU
|Adreno 740
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.9 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3220 Pixels (~511 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|256/512GB Built-in, 12/16GB RAM
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|Quad Camera: 200 MP main sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS)
|Front
|40 MP
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|32-bit/384kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins) Armour aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging, USB Power Delivery, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging
