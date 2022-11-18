Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan and features

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan and specifications.

The Galaxy S23 from Samsung will have the term “Ultra” at the end. A new S-series phone is being produced by the smartphone manufacturer.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the most recent flagship. The phone’s processor is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 from Qualcomm.

The smartphone’s chipset is capable of accurately handling high-end specifications. The brand-new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has an Octa-Core processor clocked at 2.8 GHz.

The device’s 6.9-inch screen will excite users. A dynamic AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1440 x 3220 pixels will be featured on the Samsung Galaxy S23.

The screen is shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass. The RAM on the SoC is 12 GB. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra makes use of its top-notch RAM.

The phone’s processing speed will increase thanks to the chip set and RAM. The 256/512GB of internal storage on the Samsung S23 Ultra is more than plenty.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 289,999/-

Samsung Galaxy S23 specifications

Build OS Android OS 13 UI OneUI 5 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, eSIM (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave Processor CPU 2.8 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 GPU Adreno 740 Display Technology Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3220 Pixels (~519 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Memory Built-in 256/512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM Card No Camera Main Quad Camera: 200 MP main sensor, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video Front 40 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity Audio 32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus), aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armour aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Stylus, 2.8ms latency (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro), Samsung DeX , Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Ultra Wideband (UWB) support Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging

