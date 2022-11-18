Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan and features

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in Pakistan & features
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the name of the company's new...
The Galaxy S23 from Samsung will have the term “Ultra” at the end. A new S-series phone is being produced by the smartphone manufacturer.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the most recent flagship. The phone’s processor is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 from Qualcomm.
The smartphone’s chipset is capable of accurately handling high-end specifications. The brand-new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has an Octa-Core processor clocked at 2.8 GHz.
The device’s 6.9-inch screen will excite users. A dynamic AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1440 x 3220 pixels will be featured on the Samsung Galaxy S23.
The screen is shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass. The RAM on the SoC is 12 GB. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra makes use of its top-notch RAM.
The phone’s processing speed will increase thanks to the chip set and RAM. The 256/512GB of internal storage on the Samsung S23 Ultra is more than plenty.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 289,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android OS 13
|UI
|OneUI 5
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, eSIM (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
|Processor
|CPU
|2.8 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|GPU
|Adreno 740
|Display
|Technology
|Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3220 Pixels (~519 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Memory
|Built-in
|256/512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 200 MP main sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video
|Front
|40 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus), aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armour aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Stylus, 2.8ms latency (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro), Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging
