Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan and features

  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan and specifications.

The Galaxy S23 from Samsung will have the term “Ultra” at the end. A new S-series phone is being produced by the smartphone manufacturer.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the most recent flagship. The phone’s processor is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 from Qualcomm.

The smartphone’s chipset is capable of accurately handling high-end specifications. The brand-new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has an Octa-Core processor clocked at 2.8 GHz.

The device’s 6.9-inch screen will excite users. A dynamic AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1440 x 3220 pixels will be featured on the Samsung Galaxy S23.

The screen is shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass. The RAM on the SoC is 12 GB. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra makes use of its top-notch RAM.

The phone’s processing speed will increase thanks to the chip set and RAM. The 256/512GB of internal storage on the Samsung S23 Ultra is more than plenty.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 289,999/-

Samsung Galaxy S23 specifications

BuildOSAndroid OS 13
UIOneUI 5
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, eSIM (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
ProcessorCPU2.8 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
GPUAdreno 740
DisplayTechnologyDynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3220 Pixels (~519 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
MemoryBuilt-in256/512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainQuad Camera: 200 MP main sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video
Front40 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity
Audio32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus), aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armour aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Stylus, 2.8ms latency (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro), Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in Pakistan & features
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in Pakistan & features

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the name of the company's new...

