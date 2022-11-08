Advertisement
  Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Price in Pakistan and Features
  • Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Price in Pakistan and specifications.

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge is currently available in the market, the smartphone sports a 16MP primary camera, a 5MP selfie camera, and a 5.1-inch (2560×1440) Super AMOLED screen.

The main CPU is an Exynos 7420 with 3 GB of RAM.

The battery has a capacity of 2600 mAh.

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 7,999 – 12,999/-

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Specifications

BuildOSAndroid V5.0.2 Lollipop, upgradable to v7.0 (Nougat)
UITouchWiz UI
Dimensions142.1 x 70.1 x 7 mm
Weight132 g
SIMSingle SIM (Nano-SIM)
ColorsWhite Pearl, Black Sapphire, Gold Platinum, Green Emerald
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.1 GHz Cortex-A57 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetExynos 7420 Octa
GPUMali-T760MP8
DisplayTechnologySuper Amoled Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size5.1 Inches
Resolution1440 x 2560 pixels (~576 ppi pixel density)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 4
Extra FeaturesCurved edge screen
MemoryBuilt-in32/64/128GB built-in, 3GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMain16 MP, autofocus, LED Flash
Featuresf/1.9, 28mm, OIS, 1/2.6″ sensor size, 1.12 Âµm pixel size, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected][email protected], HDR, dual-video rec)
Front5 MP, f/1.9, 22mm, [email protected], dual video call, Auto HDR
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.1, A2DP, LE, aptX
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioNo
USBmicroUSB v2.0, USB Host
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G ( LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, gyro, Fingerprint (front-mounted), proximity, compass, barometer, gesture, heart rate
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Gamesbuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, S-Voice natural language commands and dictation, Smart stay, Smart pause, Smart scroll, Air gestures, OneDrive (115 GB cloud storage), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Corning Gorilla Glass 4 back panel
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 2600 mAh
Talktimeup to 18 hrs
Musicplayup to 50 hrs
– Qi/PMA wireless charging (market dependent)

