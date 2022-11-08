Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Price in Pakistan and Features

Samsung A52 Price in Pakistan and full specifications
Samsung a52 Price in Pakistan and specifications. Samsung Galaxy a52 is currently...
Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge is currently available in the market, the smartphone sports a 16MP primary camera, a 5MP selfie camera, and a 5.1-inch (2560×1440) Super AMOLED screen.
The main CPU is an Exynos 7420 with 3 GB of RAM.
The battery has a capacity of 2600 mAh.
Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 7,999 – 12,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android V5.0.2 Lollipop, upgradable to v7.0 (Nougat)
|UI
|TouchWiz UI
|Dimensions
|142.1 x 70.1 x 7 mm
|Weight
|132 g
|SIM
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|White Pearl, Black Sapphire, Gold Platinum, Green Emerald
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.1 GHz Cortex-A57 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Exynos 7420 Octa
|GPU
|Mali-T760MP8
|Display
|Technology
|Super Amoled Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|5.1 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2560 pixels (~576 ppi pixel density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Extra Features
|Curved edge screen
|Memory
|Built-in
|32/64/128GB built-in, 3GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|16 MP, autofocus, LED Flash
|Features
|f/1.9, 28mm, OIS, 1/2.6″ sensor size, 1.12 Âµm pixel size, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], [email protected], HDR, dual-video rec)
|Front
|5 MP, f/1.9, 22mm, [email protected], dual video call, Auto HDR
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.1, A2DP, LE, aptX
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|No
|USB
|microUSB v2.0, USB Host
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G ( LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, gyro, Fingerprint (front-mounted), proximity, compass, barometer, gesture, heart rate
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|built-in + downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, S-Voice natural language commands and dictation, Smart stay, Smart pause, Smart scroll, Air gestures, OneDrive (115 GB cloud storage), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Corning Gorilla Glass 4 back panel
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 2600 mAh
|Talktime
|up to 18 hrs
|Musicplay
|up to 50 hrs
|– Qi/PMA wireless charging (market dependent)
