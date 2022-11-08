Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Price in Pakistan and Specs

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Price in Pakistan and features.

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge is currently available in the market, the 5.5-inch Galaxy S7 edge is made of 3D glass, is lightweight, and has a striking dual curved edge design.

Use the Task Edge to rapidly access frequently used commands and the enlarged edge panel to accommodate richer content.

The Galaxy S7 edge has a long-lasting battery, an expandable memory slot, a dual-pixel camera with lightning-fast autofocus, and water resistance.

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 12,999 – 17,999/-

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Specifications

Dimension 150.9 x 72.6 x 7.7 mm Weight 157 g Battery Talk-time up to 27 hrs, Music-Play up to 74 hrs 3600 mAh, (Non-removable) OS Android OS, v6.0 (Marshmallow) upgradable to v7.0 (Nougat) Memory 32/64GB built-in, 4GB RAM, MIcroSD Card (support up to 250GB) (dedicated slot) Processor Quad-core (2 x 2.15 GHz Kryo + 2 x 1.6 GHz Kryo)

, Qualcomm MSM8996 Snapdragon 820

Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Mongoose + 4 x 1.6 GHz Cortex-A53), Exynos 8890 Octa

GPU: Mali-T880 MP12 Connectivity Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X, USB (microUSB v2.0, USB Host), NFC, WLAN (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot), GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat9 450/50 Mbps) Display Size 5.5 inches, 1440 x 2560 pixels (~534 ppi pixel density)

Sensors: Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, heart rate, SpO2, Fingerprint (front-mounted) Display Colour Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch, Corning Gorilla Glass 4, Always-on display, TouchWiz UI, Curved edge screen Operating

Frequency / Band GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Browser HTML5 Colors Black, White, Gold, Silver, Pink Gold, Black Pearl , Coral Blue Entertainment 3.5mm audio jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.264 player, SNS integration, YouTube, Google Talk, Games (built-in + downloadable) Camera 12 MP, f/1.7, 26mm, phase detection autofocus , OIS, LED flash, 1/2.5″ sensor size, 1.4 痠 pixel size, geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 9MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], [email protected], HDR, dual-video rec)5 MP, sensor size, 1.34 痠 pixel size, f/1.7, 22mm, dual video call, Auto HDR Other Features GPS + A-GPS support & GLONASS, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Fast battery charging: 83% in 30 min (Quick Charge 3.0), Wireless charging (Qi/PMA) – market dependent, S-Voice natural language commands and dictation, OneDrive (115 GB cloud storage), Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 certified – dust proof and water resistant over 1.5 meter and 30 minutes , ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document editor, Google Search, Maps, Gmail,input (Swype), YouTube, Calendar, Speakerphone Ring Tones Downlaodable, Polyphonic, MP3, WAV Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM

