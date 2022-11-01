Samsung Galaxy S9 Price in Pakistan and Features

Samsung Galaxy a12 Price in Pakistan and Features
Samsung Galaxy a12 Price in Pakistan and specifications. Samsung Galaxy A12 is...
Samsung Galaxy S9 is currently available in the market, Its design is largely the same as that of its predecessor.
The Galaxy S9 from Samsung features a 7nm chip. One of the company’s distinguishing characteristics is the Super AMOLED display of the Galaxy S9. Samsung continued the trend with this device and utilised the same edges as the Samsung S8.
The smartphone is powered by a 3,00mAh battery. However, the Samsung Galaxy S9 has better specs than the device it replaces.
Samsung Galaxy S9 Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 28,999 – 37,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android V8.0 Oreo
|Dimensions
|147.6 x 68.7 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|163 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Midnight Black, Coral Blue, Titanium Gray, Lilac Purple
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.8 GHz Mongoose M3 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Exynos 9810 Octa
|GPU
|Mali-G72 MP18
|Display
|Technology
|Super Amoled capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|5.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2960 Pixels (~568 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|3D Touch (home button only), Always-on display
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports upto 256GB) (uses SIM 2 slot)
|Camera
|Main
|12 MP, f/1.5-2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 9MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], [email protected], HDR, dual-video rec)
|Front
|8 MP, f/1.7, autofocus, 1440p, dual video call, Auto HDR
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (6CA) Cat18 1200/200 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, FingerPrint, Gyro, HeartRate, Iris Scanner, Proximity, SpO2
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), Qi wireless charging, ANT+ support, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, IP68 certified – dust/water proof over 1.5 meter and 30 minutes, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Front/back glass + Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 3000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging, Qi wireless charging
