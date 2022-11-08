Samsung Galaxy S9 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S9 Price in Pakistan and features.

Samsung Galaxy S9 is currently available in the market, the majority of its design is carried over from its predecessor.

The 7nm chip of the Samsung Galaxy S9 is featured. The Galaxy S9’s Super AMOLED display is one of the brand’s distinguishing features. With this device, Samsung continued the trend and used the same edges as the Samsung S8.

A 3,00mAh battery powers the smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy S9, however, offers more advanced specifications than the gadget it succeeds.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S9 Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 28,999 – 37,999/-

Samsung Galaxy S9 Specifications

Build OS Android V8.0 Oreo Dimensions 147.6 x 68.7 x 8. 4 mm Weight 163 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Midnight Black, Coral Blue, Titanium Gray, Lilac Purple Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.8 GHz Mongoose M3 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Exynos 9810 Octa GPU Mali-G72 MP18 Display Technology Super Amoled capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 5.8 Inches Resolution 1440 x 2960 Pixels (~568 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 3D Touch (home button only), Always-on display Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports upto 256GB) (uses SIM 2 slot) Camera Main 12 MP, f/1.5-2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 9MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], [email protected], HDR, dual-video rec) Front 8 MP, f/1.7, autofocus , 1440p, dual video call, Auto HDR Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (6CA) Cat18 1200/200 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, FingerPrint, Gyro, HeartRate, Iris Scanner, Proximity, SpO2 Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), Qi wireless charging, ANT+ support, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, IP68 certified – dust/water proof over 1.5 meter and 30 minutes , Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Front/back glass + Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 3000 mAh – Fast battery charging, Qi wireless charging

