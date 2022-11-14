Advertisement
  • Samsung Galaxy S9 price in Pakistan and specifications
Samsung Galaxy S9

  • The Samsung Galaxy S9 may be seen here sporting its 7nm processor.
  • On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S9 is a lot better than the phone it replaces in a lot of ways.
  • The battery of the phone has a capacity of 3,000 mAh.
The Samsung Galaxy S9 can now be purchased by consumers. It looks a lot like its predecessor because most of its design was carried over from that product.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 may be seen here sporting its 7nm processor. One of the features that sets this brand apart from its competitors is the Super AMOLED screen that comes standard on the Galaxy S9. This phone has the same curved edges as the Samsung S8, which shows that Samsung is following the trend.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S9 is a lot better than the phone it replaces in a lot of ways.

The battery of the phone has a capacity of 3,000 mAh.

Samsung Galaxy S9 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S9 price in Pakistan is between Rs. 28,999 – 37,999/-

Samsung Galaxy S9  specifications

BUILDOSAndroid V8.0 Oreo
Dimensions147.6 x 68.7 x 8.4 mm
Weight163 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMidnight Black, Coral Blue, Titanium Gray, Lilac Purple
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.8 GHz Mongoose M3 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetExynos 9810 Octa
GPUMali-G72 MP18
DISPLAYTechnologySuper Amoled capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size5.8 Inches
Resolution1440 x 2960 Pixels (~568 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features3D Touch (home button only), Always-on display
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports upto 256GB) (uses SIM 2 slot)
CAMERAMain12 MP, f/1.5-2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 9MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected][email protected], HDR, dual-video rec)
Front8 MP, f/1.7, autofocus, 1440p, dual video call, Auto HDR
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
USB3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (6CA) Cat18 1200/200 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, FingerPrint, Gyro, HeartRate, Iris Scanner, Proximity, SpO2
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), Qi wireless charging, ANT+ support, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, IP68 certified – dust/water proof over 1.5 meter and 30 minutes, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Front/back glass + Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame
BATTERYCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 3000 mAh
– Fast battery charging, Qi wireless charging
