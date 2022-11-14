Samsung Galaxy S9 price in Pakistan and specifications

Realme Narzo 10 price in Pakistan and specifications
The Samsung Galaxy S9 can now be purchased by consumers. It looks a lot like its predecessor because most of its design was carried over from that product.
The Samsung Galaxy S9 may be seen here sporting its 7nm processor. One of the features that sets this brand apart from its competitors is the Super AMOLED screen that comes standard on the Galaxy S9. This phone has the same curved edges as the Samsung S8, which shows that Samsung is following the trend.
On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S9 is a lot better than the phone it replaces in a lot of ways.
The battery of the phone has a capacity of 3,000 mAh.
Samsung Galaxy S9 price in Pakistan is between Rs. 28,999 – 37,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android V8.0 Oreo
|Dimensions
|147.6 x 68.7 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|163 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Midnight Black, Coral Blue, Titanium Gray, Lilac Purple
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.8 GHz Mongoose M3 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Exynos 9810 Octa
|GPU
|Mali-G72 MP18
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Super Amoled capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|5.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2960 Pixels (~568 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|3D Touch (home button only), Always-on display
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports upto 256GB) (uses SIM 2 slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|12 MP, f/1.5-2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 9MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], [email protected], HDR, dual-video rec)
|Front
|8 MP, f/1.7, autofocus, 1440p, dual video call, Auto HDR
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (6CA) Cat18 1200/200 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, FingerPrint, Gyro, HeartRate, Iris Scanner, Proximity, SpO2
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), Qi wireless charging, ANT+ support, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, IP68 certified – dust/water proof over 1.5 meter and 30 minutes, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Front/back glass + Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 3000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging, Qi wireless charging
