Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 price in pakistan & features

The samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is now available in the market.Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a 3.09GHz Octa-Core processor that will speed up this chipset and make it produce more power.

The screen on the Samsung Galaxy Z is a huge 7.6 inches, so people who use it will enjoy it. There’s a foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen with a full HD resolution of 1536 x 2208 Pixels.

This new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has 12 gigabytes of RAM, which is a huge amount. This smartphone has 256 gigabytes of built-in storage, which is a lot and means that the user will have plenty of room to store data on the device for later use.

The phone is powered by a 4400 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 price in Pakistan is Rs. 314,999/-

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI One UI 3.5 Dimensions unfolded: (158.2 x 128.1 x 6.4 mm) Folded: (67.1 x 158.2 x 16.0mm) Weight 271 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black; other colors Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6 Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 680 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 680 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 680) Chipset Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm) GPU Adreno 660 Display Technology Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 7.6 Inches Resolution 1768 x 2208 Pixels (~372 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+, 1200 nits (peak), Cover display: Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 6.2 inches, 832 x 2268 pixels, 120Hz, 25:9 ratio, 120Hz, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.6″, PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/240fps (gyro-EIS), [email protected] (gyro-EIS), HDR10+) Front Under display camera: 4 MP F/1.8 + Cover camera: 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3″, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C 3.2 NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus) (folded), Plastic front (Unfolded), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus), Aluminum frame, Stylus support, IPX8 water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Ultra Wideband (UWB) support, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo video/editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4400 mAh – Fast charging 25W, Fast wireless charging 10W, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W

