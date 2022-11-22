Scientist solves China’s sheep-circling mystery

A scientist claimed to have answered the enigma of an unnerving video of a large herd of sheep travelling in a circle for 12 days in China. The video, which was released on Twitter earlier this month, perplexed viewers all over the world. The video, broadcast by the Chinese state-run People’s Daily, shows dozens of sheep travelling around in a nearly perfect circle on a farm in Inner Mongolia. The majority of the animals are observed engaged in the same behaviour.

Matt Bell, a professor and director of the Department of Agriculture at Hartpury University in Gloucester, England, explained this strange behaviour to Newsweek “It looks like the sheep are in the pen for long periods, and this might lead to stereotypic behavior, with the repeated circling due to frustration about being in the pen and limited [as to where they can go]. This is not good. Then the other sheep join as they are flock animals and bond or join their friends.”

Sheep have flock mentality, which means they move with the herd to protect an individual animal from predators.

According to the People’s Daily, the sheep in China have been wandering in a circle since November 4. There is no information available to determine whether they stopped to eat or drink or continue to move.

The farm’s owner, identified as Ms Miao by UK-based Metro, informed local news sites that initially only a few sheep displayed the behaviour, but gradually the entire flock began travelling in a circle.

Ms Miao’s sheep are kept in 34 cages, but she claims that only one flock of sheep in one pen has been acting abnormally.