Stephen says Elon Musk is bad fit for Twitter; Bird App CEO replies

Elon Musk and Stephen King had a friendly exchange on Twitter after the author pointed out that Musk seemed to be “making it up as he [went] along” when it came to the management of the platform. “I think Elon Musk is a visionary. Almost singlehandedly, he’s changed the way Americans think about automobiles. I have a Tesla and love it. That said, he’s been a terrible fit for Twitter. He appears to be making it up as he goes along,” King tweeted. Musk was not daunted by the criticism.

“Suggestions are welcome Mr. [King],” he tweeted back with a crown emoji. “The goal is a trusted digital town square, where a wide range of views is tolerated, provided people don’t break the law or spam. For example, any incitement to violence will result in account suspension” He continued.

I think Elon Musk is a visionary. Almost singlehandedly, he’s changed the way Americans think about automobiles. I have a Tesla and love it. That said, he’s been a terrible fit for Twitter. He appears to be making it up as he goes along. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 26, 2022

Advertisement

When a Twitter user advised that Musk ignore King, the new Twitter owner said, “Stephen King is one of most creative people on Earth. While I may not agree with everything he says, I do actually want to hear it.”

First suggestion DO NOT LISTEN TO STEPHEN KING!! — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) November 26, 2022

Advertisement

Musk then invited King to Twitter 2.0, based on a proposal from a Twitter user. “Invite him to twitter 2.0 HQ have a face-to-face conversation,” as suggested by the user

@elonmusk invite him to twitter 2.0 HQ have a face to face conversation — satans kitty (@satanskitty6969) November 27, 2022

Musk’s moves on the blue check have been erratic since taking over Twitter. This, along with numerous decisions that were implemented and reversed, earned him tremendous criticism from users of the blue bird app.

Advertisement

In another exchange on Twitter earlier, actor Mark Ruffalo advised Musk to “get off Twitter”. US lawmaker AOC had posted about how her Twitter account had been malfunctioning since her message “upset” Musk. Ruffalo joined in, writing, “Elon. Please—for the love of decency—get off Twitter, hand the keys over to someone who does this as an actual job, and get on with running Tesla and SpaceX. You are ruining your credibility. It’s just not a nice appearance.”

“Hot take: not everything AOC says is [100 per cent] accurate,” Musk responded “.

Also Read